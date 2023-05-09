MADISON — In honor of the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy, Kaitie Leising, who was killed in the line of duty, the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin have been ordered to be flown at half-staff, per Gov. Tony Evers.

Leising, 29, died at the hand of Jeremiah Johnson during a traffic stop on May 6. Johnson was suspected of driving under the influence.

TMJ4 reported on the incident and stated in their article that “during a conversation about field sobriety tests, Jeremiah Johnson was ‘evasive,’ drew a handgun and shot St. Croix County Deputy Kaitie Leising in Glenwood, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of Minneapolis, the state Department of Justice said.” In 2022, she joined the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, serving until her death. Previously, the deputy served in Pennington County, South Dakota Sheriff’s Office for approximately two years, per the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office’s news release. Deputy Kaitie Leising – Credit: St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office

Funeral Services for Deputy Leising

Executive Order #199 will be in effect and the flags will fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on May 12.

This coincides with the services for Deputy Leising that will be held. Her funeral services will be held on May 12 in Hudson.

Gov. releases statements

Gov. Evers signed Executive Order #199 and also issued a statement:

Deputy Kaitie Leising was admired by her colleagues and community alike for the positivity, drive, and dedication to service she carried with her every day. The weight of Deputy Leising’s death is a loss felt by folks across the state. We continue to keep Deputy Leising’s family and loved ones, the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Croix County community, and all those that knew and served alongside her in our hearts as they mourn her tragic passing. Gov. Tony Evers Kathy and I join Wisconsinites in grieving the St. Croix County Sheriff’s deputy who was killed in Glenwood last night.



We are praying for the officer’s loved ones, colleagues, and the surrounding community and keeping them in our hearts as we mourn this tragic loss. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) May 7, 2023