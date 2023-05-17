UNION GROVE — Union Grove Union High School, 3433 S. Colony Ave, has named 14 students as Students of the Month for the month of April.

According to the school, students are chosen by different departments each month and selected according to their academic progress, attitude, effort, behavior, character, and responsibility.

The recipients at the high school are awarded a certificate and other prizes.

Students of the Month

Back row: Principal Adamczyk, Lucas Jackowski, Talan Woelfel-O’Brien, and Austin Harmann. Second Row: Christy Martell, Makenzie Pitts, Kayla DeFranco, and Redek Wise. Front Row: Alexander Schippers, Nora Kahle, Ava Gonzales, Katelynn Sinner, and Grace Chaidez. Not pictured: William Miller and Charles Rampulla. – Credit: UGHS

The following students were named Students of the Month in April:

Alexander Schippers

Nora Kahle

Ava Gonzales

Katelynn Sinner

Grace Chaidez Christy Martell

Makenzie Pitts

Kayla DeFranco

Redek Wise

Lucas Jackowski Talan Woelfel-O’Brien

Austin Harmann

William Miller

Charles Rampulla