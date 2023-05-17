UNION GROVE — Union Grove Union High School, 3433 S. Colony Ave, has named 14 students as Students of the Month for the month of April.
According to the school, students are chosen by different departments each month and selected according to their academic progress, attitude, effort, behavior, character, and responsibility.
The recipients at the high school are awarded a certificate and other prizes.
Students of the Month
The following students were named Students of the Month in April:
- Alexander Schippers
- Nora Kahle
- Ava Gonzales
- Katelynn Sinner
- Grace Chaidez
- Christy Martell
- Makenzie Pitts
- Kayla DeFranco
- Redek Wise
- Lucas Jackowski
- Talan Woelfel-O’Brien
- Austin Harmann
- William Miller
- Charles Rampulla
