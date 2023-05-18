UNION GROVE — Thomas Johnson, the former principal at Union Grove Elementary School, has been named the new superintendent for the Union Grove Union High School.

Selecting Johnson

Tom Johnson, Union Grove Union High School Superintendent – Credit: UGHS The District Board of Education has announced the veteran in education and administration will begin his role on July 1, 2023. The board worked with CESA 7 to conduct a thorough search process. It included soliciting input from stakeholders and conducting interviews with a pool of highly qualified candidates. Additionally, it involved an advisory committee represented by staff and administration.

“After a thorough and rigorous search process, we are excited to welcome Thomas Johnson to our district as our new Superintendent,” said Diane Skewes, President of the Board of Education. “Mr. Johnson stood out as a leader with a strong track record of success in education and a deep commitment to our students and community. We are confident that he will provide strong leadership and direction to our district as we continue to strive for excellence.”

Eager to start a new role

The new role brings excitement for Johnson. He looks forward to working with the Board of Education, leadership, staff, students, and families to build on the district’s successes and create a brighter future for all.

I am very excited to join the incredible team at Union Grove High School. It is an honor to have the opportunity to serve the students, families, and staff at UGHS, and I look forward to strengthening the positive relationships I have cultivated within this great community. Through my collaborative leadership style, I will work diligently to build on the tradition and culture that has earned Union Grove High School its successful and positive reputation. Superintendent Thomas Johnson

Connect with Johnson

A meet-and-greet event will take place in the near future for the community. The event will welcome Johnson and his family to the new role and to the school.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to visit the district’s website and social media for more information. Follow along on Facebook and Twitter.