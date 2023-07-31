Multiple Injuries Reported in 3-Vehicle Car Crash in Yorkville

TOWN OF YORKVILLE — Six individuals sustained injuries in a three-car crash at the intersection of Highway C (Spring Street) and 67th Drive in the Town of Yorkville on Saturday afternoon, July 29.

Kansasville Fire & Rescue (KFRD) responded promptly to assist the Union Grove – Yorkville Fire Department.

One patient’s injuries requires Flight for Life

Flight for Life was called to assist in transporting those with more serious injuries. – Credit: Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department

According to reports, all six patients received medical treatment at the scene and were transported to nearby medical facilities. One patient required extrication before being airlifted by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital. KFRD’s Med Unit 532 transported two pediatric patients to Children’s Hospital in Wauwatosa.

Ground ambulances from Union Grove – Yorkville and South Shore Fire Department (2) also assisted in transporting other patients to nearby medical facilities, including Froedtert Hospital, Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine, and Aurora Mount Pleasant.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the car crash to improve safety measures and prevent future incidents.