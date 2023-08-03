RACINE — A community Back to School event will take shape at Park High School, 1901 12th St., in the west parking lot on Aug. 10.

This free event welcomes the community from 3 to 7 p.m. for a backpack/school supply giveaway, food and drinks, a bounce house, music, games, face painting, and more.

A community resource/career fair will also be held on the grounds.

Numerous community partners are coming together to pull off this Back to School event before school starts including Burn Boot Camp, Racine County Foster Care, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine Art Museum, Acelero Learning, Safe and Sound, Aurora Health Care, City of Racine Human Resources, Familia Dental, The Spanish Center of Racine, Racine County, Racine Kenosha Community Action, and Racine Unified School District.

Register for Back to School giveaway

Registration is required ahead of the event for the backpack giveaway. Complete registration online. Click to register here STOCK IMAGE

Any questions about this event can be directed to Racine Unified School District.