UPDATE (10:35 a.m.): Racine Unified School District made a phone call to Case High School families, notifying them that the lockdown has been lifted.

The following statement was provided:

Good morning Case High School families, I’m calling with an update regarding a situation from earlier this morning. Police have completed their investigation and the lockdown has been lifted. While there was a situation outside of the school this morning, that was handled swiftly and the police did not find anything inside our school. We appreciate the quick and thorough response of law enforcement, though we do recognize that these precautionary measures were scary. We appreciate how seriously everyone took the situation to ensure our students and staff were safe. Please do not hesitate to reach out to the school with any questions. Thank you for your continued support. Racine Unified School District

Case High School can be reached at 262-619-4200.

MOUNT PLEASANT — Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave., is currently on lockdown according to the Village of Mount Pleasant Police Department.

As of 9:40 a.m. on Oct. 2, the Mount Pleasant Police Department confirmed a large police presence at the school.

Lockdown reported as precautionary measure

The lockdown is being called a precautionary measure and no one has been reported as injured.

“We are continuing to investigate this incident and are asking people stay away from the school at this time. We will provide more information soon,” according to a Facebook post from MPPD.

The Racine County Eye reached out to Racine Unified School District as well as MPPD and will update when we receive a response about the incident.

A parent of a Case High School student confirmed that at 9:40 a.m. they received a phone call alerting their family that the school was on lockdown.

As more information becomes available, the Racine County Eye will update this story.