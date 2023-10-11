UNION GROVE — Union Grove Union High School, 3433 S. Colony Ave., has named 16 students as Students of the Month for the month of September.

According to the school, students are chosen by different departments each month and selected according to their academic progress, attitude, effort, behavior, character, and responsibility.

The recipients at the high school are awarded a certificate and other prizes.

Students of the Month

Back Row: Principal Adamczyk, Terryn Clemmensen, Joandry Aguila, Grant Prince, Connor Hagen Third Row: Emerlei Markham-Nelson, Trent Mordja, Nevaeh Ibendahl, Devon Larrin Second Row: Sofia Anastasovski, Jolene Welch, Kristina Galles, Fatima Elayan Front Row: Savannah DeMjen, Briana DeWitt, Mehlia Michna, Allysen Novak. – Credit: UGHS

The following individuals were named Students of the Month in April:

Terryn Clemmensen

Joandry Aguila

Grant Prince

Connor Hagen

Emerlei Markham-Nelson

Trent Mordja Nevaeh Ibendahl

Devon Larrin

Sofia Anastasovski

Jolene Welch

Kristina Galles Fatima Elayan

Savannah DeMjen

Briana DeWitt

Mehlia Michna

Allysen Novak