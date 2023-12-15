A registration check on Dec. 8 by a Racine Police officer on patrol revealed two active warrants for a 65-year-old Racine man that date back two years.

And as a result of that traffic stop, the defendant, John Ballantyne, now faces two additional criminal charges, including a felony.

Ballantyne is charged with felony possession of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, along with the two previous misdemeanor theft charges.

The new felony carries a possible maximum prison term of three years, six months, and a fine of $10,000. The two theft charges that date back to 2021 each carry a possible nine months in the Racine County Jail and a $10,000 fine.

Ballantyne remains free from custody on a total cash bond of $450.

The criminal complaint: Suspended registration uncovers 2 active warrants

The driver’s license check showed that Ballantyne’s vehicle registration had been suspended for an emissions violation. As the officer executed the traffic stop, dispatch informed him there were two active warrants for theft from the Mount Pleasant Police Department, and Ballantyne then was taken into custody.

Police found a bindle of suspected narcotics that Ballantyne said was cocaine and for personal use. The officer then found a baggie of eight pills that later tested positive for 1.5 grams of Fentanyl.

The two active warrants from 2021 came as a result of two shoplifting arrests at the Festival Foods, 5740 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant.

According to the criminal complaint for Jan. 19, 2021 incident:

Police met with an employee, who stated he observed “an unidentified older male” conceal four bottles of Stella Rosa Wine in a yellow Festival Foods bag in the Natural Organic Department of the store.

The employee stated he watched the defendant exit the store without paying, and then followed Ballantyne as he placed the wine in the trunk and leave the premises. The total value of the wine was $43.96.

Police confirmed the vehicle registration belonged to Ballantyne and compared a booking photo from the Phoenix (Ariz.) Records Management System to a photo provided by the store employee and confirmed the defendant was the suspect.

According to the criminal complaint for Oct. 27, 2021 incident:

Police spoke to a store employee, who stated Ballantyne selected food and alcohol, put them into a cart, and left without paying for any of the items.

The officer watched video footage and saw Ballantyne in his vehicle. Between Department of Transportation records and an in-house booking photo, the officer confirmed the defendant’s identity.

Store employees listed the total value of the stolen items at $239.08.

Ballantyne is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on the most recent charges for a Dec. 21 preliminary hearing at 9 a.m.