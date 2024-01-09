RACINE, KENOSHA — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. events are happening in Racine and Kenosha County.

On Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, those in the United States will observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service (MLK Day).

On this federal holiday, Americans are called to participate in a national day of service or to focus their attention on events honoring Dr. King.

Those looking to participate in events locally can do so by checking out the following events and activities in the area.

1. 2024 MLK Wreath Laying Ceremony The annual MLK Wreath Laying Ceremony will take place on Friday, Jan. 12, ahead of the observed holiday. To honor the service and work of the civil rights leader’s life, various community organizations and businesses welcome the public to attend this free event that starts at 11 a.m. at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, 909 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine. This is where the wreath, donated by Petals by Felicia will be laid. The Color Guard will be present to lay the wreath. This year’s theme is “It Starts with Me — Shifting the Cultural Climate through the Study and Practice of Kingian Nonviolence.” Following the Wreath Laying Ceremony, Horlick High School will host a ceremony at the Dr. MLK Jr. Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. In attendance will be Mayor Cory Mason, Bishop Lawrence Kirby of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, Dr. Daryn Crenshaw from Second Missionary Baptist Church, and Professor Stephanie Mitchell.

2. MLK Art & Essay Contest Winners Show

The 3rd annual Racine Unified School District & Mahogany Gallery present the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Essay & Art Contest Winners Show.

This year’s winners used the following quote as inspiration for their work.

“We cannot walk alone. And as we walk, we must make the pledge that we shall always march ahead. We cannot turn back.” – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Art pieces will be available for viewing from 10 a.m. to noon on Jan. 13 at Mahogany Art Gallery, 1422 Washington Ave.

3. 30th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration The 30th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, hosted by Gateway Technical College, will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Jan. 15 in HARIBO Hall of the Madrigrano Conference Center on the college’s Kenosha campus, 3520 30th Ave. Rev. Demetris Crum of the Second Baptist Church in Kenosha will be the keynote speaker for the event where the theme will be “The Time is Now.” The event will be live-streamed on the college’s website for those who are unable to attend in person.

4. 5th Annual MLK Creative Day of Service

Two days after the Essay and Art Contest exhibit, Mahogany Gallery and Mahogany Black Arts & Cultural Center will celebrate its 5th Annual MLK Creative Day of Service on Jan. 15 from noon to 5 p.m. at 1422 Washington Ave.

Filled with art, music, poetry readings and more, this event is family friendly and welcomes all to attend for a day full of creative expression.

Learn more online.

5. ‘Continuing… The Dream’ Community Event

Celebrate Dr. King’s legacy at the “Continuing… The Dream” community event on Jan. 15.

All are welcome to attend a free community event full of speakers, performances and community recognition awards from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave.

The event is being put on by Racine Community Coalition.