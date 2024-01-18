RACINE — The Racine Interfaith Coalition sent a press release on Jan. 15 in response to Gateway Technical College’s rescinding of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award from Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism. The following is the release in its entirety.
We are deeply saddened and disappointed that Gateway would reverse its decision based on an unrelated social media post made by one individual. This award was initially given to the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism (BCDR), a non-profit community advocacy group dedicated to addressing racism in the Burlington community.
It came to our attention that they rescinded their award two days after naming BCDR as one of the recipients of Gateway’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarians award. A complaint was cited over a statement made on President Laura Bielefeldt’s personal social media page in support of Palestine.
The Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism is a group that has striven to address racism in the Burlington community consistent with the teachings of Dr. King. They have been an advocate to educate the community on issues of systemic racism and unconscious bias.
Gateway initially claimed that this decision didn’t reflect on BCDR or its work and was solely related to Bielefeldt’s personal statements. Yet, a public media release seemed to contradict this by stating that BCDR “does not align with Gateway’s values nor reflect the spirit of this award.”
We are very confused as to why, after all the time spent reviewing BCDR as a nominee and finding them worthy of the award, announcing them as a recipient, then reversing their decision in such a short time. BCDR’s work has never changed; it has always been consistent with the teachings of Dr. King. Racine Interfaith Coalition has been proud of the work BCDR has done, following the footsteps of Dr. King and keeping the spirit of his work alive.Racine Interfaith Coalition press release
About Racine Interfaith Coalition
Racine Interfaith Coalition is a Racine nonprofit organization made up of 27 congregations or affiliates who are united in our belief in the inherent value of every individual and our shared obligation to create a fairer, more equitable, and more just community. The issues we tackle, and the projects we undertake, are driven by our vision and mission, our faith traditions, the commitment of our volunteers, and the statewide programs of the faith-based organization with which we are affiliated (WISDOM).Racine Interfaith Coalition website
