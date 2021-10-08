Friday’s outing turned into an endurance test that Cedarburg passed in a 14-9 victory at Mequon Homestead’s expense for a Wisconsin high school football victory on October 8.

The clock were the only thing that stopped the Bulldogs, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-3 fourth quarter, too.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter, leaving the score 7-6 at first quarter.

Cedarburg registered a 7-6 advantage at halftime over Mequon Homestead.

The Highlanders authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Bulldogs 6-0 at the end of the first quarter.

