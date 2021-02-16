AAUW Racine’s Spring Used Book Sale will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays March 15 through May 8 by appointment only.

Up to ten people will be allowed in the book sale site – lower level of CVS Pharmacy, 1122 West Blvd., Racine – per hour. Sale times are 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays and Saturdays. Shoppers must wear masks, maintain social distancing, and be COVID-19 symptom free. Call 262.632.6341 to make an appointment.

“If you haven’t been to this sale, you will be amazed at the volume and variety of books that can be found,” said Joyce Gregg, book sale chair.

She said there are a lot of children’s books, plus lots of sci-fi, religion, nature, and gardening books. There are fiction and nonfiction books in hard cover, paperback and trade sizes.

Proceeds from the sale are used for higher education for women. The sale accepts cash or checks.

The American Association of University Women advances equity for all women and girls through advocacy, education, and research. By joining AAUW, you belong to a community that breaks through educational and economic barriers, so all women have a fair chance.

To find out more about Racine AAUW, go to https://racine-wi.aauw.net or www.facebook.com/racineaauw.