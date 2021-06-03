RACINE COUNTY – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued an air quality advisory for all of Southeastern Wisconsin until 11 p.m. Thursday.

The air quality index is expected to reach unhealthy levels for sensitive groups, the DNR stated Thursday afternoon. This includes children, the elderly, individuals with respiratory and cardiac problems and anyone engaged in strenuous outdoor activities for a prolonged period of time. It is recommended that these groups “avoid extended outdoor exposure.”

The advisory area extends from Kewaunee and Door counties to the north to Kenosha and Walworth counties to the south.

To learn more about the advisory visit here.

Follow the Racine County Eye for more news and information about what’s happening in Racine County.

Rating: 5 out of 5.

One-time $120 $330 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $10 $27.50 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $120 $330 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!



