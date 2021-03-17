During Women’s History Month, Amanda Martinez decided to follow her passion and launch her own small business. She left a corporate Graphic Design role at Uline, 12575 Uline Dr, to become her own boss.

Manda Martinez Designs is a business striving to create brands, events, and spaces with soul. Martinez says, “my main objective is working with clients to make sure their business, wedding, or home screams their personal style.”

Her Space in Racine

This local entrepreneur has found her place in Racine, thanks to her husband Dillon. Prior to their marriage, they lived in Kenosha, where she is from. The Martinez’s knew this was home, especially when they stumbled upon an 1872 victorian home with a curved staircase, original SC Johnson parquet floors, and clawfoot tub. Read more about their house hunting story here.

Since moving to Racine, her home has become her creative space. This nook has fostered her business development. Through renovations and blogging her journey, she says, “as people followed along, I’ve constantly gotten asked why I don’t plan weddings or design interiors professionally.” Her answer wasn’t definite as to why this wasn’t her career because it is exactly what she wanted to be doing.

As a creator, she’s dabbled in many areas of the arts. One of her most memorable moments was transforming the Milaeger’s Greenhouse into her dream wedding venue. Likewise, she was the lead in all details and arrangements being made. Giving her experience in the wedding industry, only to add to the power of her company. Take a look at their wedding here.

While she has felt connected to the town over, being a regular at many local businesses and volunteering for the Kenosha visitor’s and convention bureau, she’s making this new space her own. Her connection to Racine is strengthening, and it’s kickstarting with launching Manda Martinez Designs. She’s fulfilling her dream of making this town a part of her works of art.

Martinez says, ” I already feel very grounded here. People just genuinely want to help each other out and lift each other up. I’m excited to keep getting more involved!

Designing in Multiple Outlets

Now with her own company, she is taking full reigns of what this community has to offer and what she can offer it. Unlike most firms, she offers 3 different services: graphic design, events, and interiors.

Graphic Design

Graphic design clients often include small businesses who are looking for logos, business cards, social media materials, pricing sheets, flyers, etc.

Events

Manda Martinez Designs offers 3 different packages of coordination, which are flexible to people’s desires. She is not limited to weddings, but also available for showers, birthdays, anniversaries, etc. By using her graphic design skills, she can create invitation suites, seating charts, signage, programs, and menus.

Interior Design

Full-scale interior design services and virtual consulting options are available.

“I’ve found that having a graphic design background is so helpful when brainstorming elements for weddings because I can present the idea and then actually execute it myself vs. outsourcing the design work,” says Martinez

Growing As She Grows

Pursuing these three industries at once is a unique decision, but one that Manda Martinez Designs can handle. She knows her talents, worth, and drive to tackle projects. Shortly after launching her business, Martinez received endless amounts of positive feedback and engagement.

On the horizon for Manda Martinez Designs are projects such as consulting for a Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired home, a logo for a floral business, and design details for a quirky, colorful wedding in Miami, Florida.

An official Manda Martinez Design Styled shoot at Social on Sixth

“I’ve partnered with and been reached out to by multiple local female business owners, and it’s been really inspiring. I feel like I got admitted to the best club ever,” says Martinez.

Social on Sixth, a former Racine County Eye Business Spotlight, recently opened their doors to the community and welcomed Manda Martinez Designs as one of their partners. In true Racine fashion, the two connected through a mutual friend. In a short amount of time, they’ve set up styled shoots and are prioritizing collaborating in the future.

Manda Marteniz Designs says, “being a female business owner shows a sense of self-confidence.”

Without a doubt, she is already growing as she goes. This is just the start for Amanda Martinez. Tune in on Instagram by following @amanda.marie.martinez and @mandamartinezdesigns. Explore her examples by visiting her website here.

Quotes are available upon request. Martinez wants to highlight that if you’re a 2021 or 2022 bride, this is the perfect opportunity to chat! While this year has been stressful, she is here to help and eager to do so through her creative outlets.

Nominate a Business Spotlight

If there is a business that you love, consider nominating them to be the next Racine County Eye Business Spotlight. Click here to nominate them. Read about other local businesses and their stories here. Contact Emma Widmar at ewidmar@racinecountyeye.com for more information.

Rating: 5 out of 5.