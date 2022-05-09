Co-owners Vian May and Laura Berzin took their years of experience as stylists and ran with their idea to open a salon that makes everyone “Look & Feel like an All Star,” as their front door sign greets its patrons.

“We found that the area where we built the salon was a bit underserved for salons of our type that were affordable,” May said. “And so we really considered that as an investment in the community that we decided to build in.”

Now they are serving the area and satisfying the needs of their former clientele and new patrons alike through their salon, which opened its doors on Feb. 9.