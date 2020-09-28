RACINE – A former employee is facing burglary and theft charges for allegedly helping a man steal alcohol from The Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery in August.
John G. Nash, 47, of Mount Pleasant, is charged with burglary of a building and felony theft/movable property valued at $2,500 to $5,000, both as a party to a crime. Both charges include a repeat offender enhancement.
As of Friday, Nash was being held in the Racine County Jail on a $1,000 signature/$100 cash bond.
The total value of the stolen alcohol is approximately $3,000, according to the criminal complaint filed in the case.
Criminal complaint
According to the criminal complaint, Racine Police responded to The Ivanhoe, 231 Main St., on Aug. 13 to investigate a theft report.
The bar/restaurant’s manager stated that she had security video footage of a theft that occurred on Aug. 10. That night an employee she identified as Nash allowed an unknown offender to enter the basement rear door. Video footage of that night showed a Black male removing several cases of liquor from the building. The man placed the liquor into a grey/silver car after taking it from the basement, according to the complaint.
The unidentified man in the security footage allegedly made off with an estimated 100 bottles of liquor on Aug. 10, each bottle costing $30.
Arrested on Aug. 13
The recording shows Nash holding the door open for the individual, and looking up the stairwell for other employees.
The Ivanhoe recently hired Nash as a dishwasher, the business’ manager told police. Nash did not have keys for the liquor storage area, they said.
Police arrested Nash on Aug. 13.
He faces up to 16 years in prison and/or a fine up to $35,000, if convicted of both charges.
Also in the News
Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Kenosha and Racine Counties Projected to Raise More Than $50K
Advertisements Nearly 400 walkers and teams from across the area participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Kenosha and Racine Counties. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participants walked as individuals and small groups on sidewalks, tracks, and trails across Kenosha and Racine Countieson Saturday, September 26th to ensure the health and safety for […]
City of Kenosha offers new options for residents to participate in listening sessions
Advertisements KENOSHA – Kenosha residents interested in the City’s efforts to unify and heal can now weigh in via an online feedback form on the City’s official website. City officials and community leaders previously announced a series of in-person community listening sessions to gather residents’ input on the City’s Commit to Action Roadmap, a community […]
Mitchell School to Become Racine County’s Third Community School
Advertisements Racine—Beginning in the fall of 2021, Mitchell School will transform into a community school through a partnership between United Way of Racine County and Racine Unified School District. Mitchell will be the third community school in Racine County, following Knapp Elementary and Julian Thomas Elementary. Community schools are part of United Way’s place-based LIFT […]
Love what we do?
In addition to our education features, we’ll be kicking off a series of stories highlighting how parents, students, and educators are adapting to the impact of COVID-19 on education. If this is important to you, please consider donating to our education reporting fund. https://business.facebook.com/donate/1846323118855149/3262802717172659/