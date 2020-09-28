Advertisements

RACINE – A former employee is facing burglary and theft charges for allegedly helping a man steal alcohol from The Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery in August.

John G. Nash, 47, of Mount Pleasant, is charged with burglary of a building and felony theft/movable property valued at $2,500 to $5,000, both as a party to a crime. Both charges include a repeat offender enhancement.

As of Friday, Nash was being held in the Racine County Jail on a $1,000 signature/$100 cash bond.

The total value of the stolen alcohol is approximately $3,000, according to the criminal complaint filed in the case.

Criminal complaint

According to the criminal complaint, Racine Police responded to The Ivanhoe, 231 Main St., on Aug. 13 to investigate a theft report.

The bar/restaurant’s manager stated that she had security video footage of a theft that occurred on Aug. 10. That night an employee she identified as Nash allowed an unknown offender to enter the basement rear door. Video footage of that night showed a Black male removing several cases of liquor from the building. The man placed the liquor into a grey/silver car after taking it from the basement, according to the complaint.

The unidentified man in the security footage allegedly made off with an estimated 100 bottles of liquor on Aug. 10, each bottle costing $30.

Arrested on Aug. 13

The recording shows Nash holding the door open for the individual, and looking up the stairwell for other employees.

The Ivanhoe recently hired Nash as a dishwasher, the business’ manager told police. Nash did not have keys for the liquor storage area, they said.

Police arrested Nash on Aug. 13.

He faces up to 16 years in prison and/or a fine up to $35,000, if convicted of both charges.

