Giving Tuesday is upon us. Nonprofit organizations in Southeastern Wisconsin provide our communities with enrichment and other valuable services. From providing entertainment to advancing one’s knowledge and raising awareness about issues facing our loved ones, nonprofits serve as our community’s backbone.
On Giving Tuesday, and throughout this holiday season, take the opportunity to give back to the ones who give to Southeastern Wisconsin year-round.
Looking to give? Let your generosity make an impact on your neighbors. Simply, scroll to find the nonprofit of your choice and click on their designated button to make a donation.
Local nonprofits to consider for Giving Tuesday
The Racine Literacy Council provides adult literacy programs in Racine County and raises community awareness of the importance and impact of literacy.
Pets of Our Future works hard to eliminate barriers for pets and their humans in Southeastern Wisconsin through community outreach, pet engagement and education.
United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of everyone in our community. They do this through the numerous initiatives as well as partnerships with organizations and change agents across the community.
Cops ‘N Kids reading Center helps to improve the reading skills of children by introducing them to the adventure and creativity that is received from reading. Outreach in the community is an important part of the Cops ‘N Kids mission.
The Wisconsin Humane Society exists to make a difference for animals and the people who love them. WHS annually serves 40,000 animals. Committed to providing protection, shelter, and care for wild and homeless animals. Because of generous donors like you, they are able to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome thousands of animals.
The Inclusive Bean provides teens and adults of all abilities the opportunity to gain essential work and social skills focused on building optimal independence within a supportive and loving environment.
BeLEAF Survivors seeks to provide a safe and compassionate environment to promote hope and healing after sexual assault by lifting up, empowering, advocating, and fighting for survivors and their allies, and therefore, the community as a whole. Additionally, through education, outreach and collaboration, we work to shift the culture that perpetuates sexual violence.
H.O.P.E. Safehouse is an all-volunteer animal care organization, a ‘safe house’ dedicated to the care and re-socialization of lost, injured, neglected, and abandoned pets. Through education and example, we extend the qualities of safety, shelter, and compassion to all animals under our care, in our homes, on the streets, and in the wild.
Through leadership and education, the Eco-Justice Center works for justice, healing, and the right relationships among all Creation. The vision of the Eco-Justice Center is to sow community for a fertile future.
SAFE Haven is an eight-bed multicultural community-based residential shelter locally controlled by SAFE Haven of Racine. The staff works to prevent youth from running away or becoming homeless through drop-in or home-based services. They have after-school programs, shelter and services and a school engagement program.
Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization (HALO) provides a pathway to self‐sufficiency and housing stability for those experiencing homelessness in Racine County. They help homeless individuals and families by providing emergency food, clothing, shelter, transitional, and permanent housing, as well as supportive services through a collaborative structure that effectively coordinates services, shares information, increases funding, and eliminates duplication and gaps in services.
The mission of the Hope Council is to reduce the impact of substance use disorders in our community by providing education, prevention, intervention, and referral services.
The Avery Project – Making name changes affordable and attainable for trans and gender nonconforming folks in Kenosha & Racine.
To foster an enlightening and affordable wildlife experience that improves the bond between people and nature. The Society will provide for the recreation and education of the people, the conservation of wildlife and wild places, and the advancement of science.
Help provide families with affordable housing in Racine. Habitat for Humanity builds homes alongside hard-working, low to moderate-income families in the community and then sells the homes to the families at an affordable price.
NAMI of Racine County is a local organization of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). NAMI seeks to improve the quality of life of all individuals affected by mental illness and promotes recovery. NAMI Racine County focuses on three areas that offer reform, health, and hope to our community: Advocacy, education and support.
The mission of the organization shall be the collection, preservation, and dissemination of materials and information relating to the history of Caledonia.
Changing lives and inspiring hope and opportunities for people with mental illness, the Racine Friendship Clubhouse, Inc. has been empowering adults living with mental illness in the Racine community for 25 years. They are proud to provide social support and self-directed programming that helps community members achieve their social, educational, and vocational goals.
The welcoming community of Siena Retreat Center provides retreats and programs that renew lives and deepen holistic spirituality in an environment of peace, joy and beauty. In the spirit of the Racine Dominicans, Siena Retreat Center seeks to be a catalyst for a more just and compassionate world.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace fully believes that a bed is a basic need for the proper physical, emotional, and mental support that a child needs. This organization builds beds for those in need.
Create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. By partnering with parents/guardians, volunteers, and others in the community Big Brothers Big Sisters is accountable for each child in their program to achieve the following: • Greater confidence, higher aspirations and better relationships • Avoidance of risky behaviors • Educational success
The mission of the Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices throughout their lives by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law. A Scout is: Trustworthy, Loyal, Cheerful, Helpful, Friendly, Courteous, Kind, Obedient, Cheerful, Thrifty, Brave, Clean, and Reverent.
How will you spend your Giving Tuesday dollars? Each of these nonprofits qualifies for a tax-deductible donation. How many will you choose to help this Giving Tuesday?
Giving Tuesday offers us the chance to sow into our local nonprofits to help them continue the work they are doing for the good of our communities.
