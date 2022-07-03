A Mount Pleasant man already scheduled to go to trial for the alleged 2021 sexual assault of a mentally ill person was also charged last week with 10 counts of possessing child pornography.

Casimir Kielbasa, 43, was charged in Racine County Circuit Court Friday with 10 felony counts of possessing child pornography. If convicted, he could face an additional sentence that is effectively life in prison on top of any potential time if he is found guilty of the 2021 felony charge of second-degree sexual assault of a mentally ill person. Each count of possessing child pornography carries a sentence of 25 years in prison and/or $100,000.

Child Pornography found on 3 devices

According to the criminal complaint, Kielbasa’s two laptops and an iPhone 6+ were seized in June 2021 as part of an investigation into a sexual assault complaint against him. The electronics were sent to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, and the results of a forensic investigation revealed 9 images of children under 18, some potentially as young as three, performing sex acts on or with adult men. One image was of three young boys performing sex acts on each other.

Investigators believe Kielbasa deliberately used search terms like “jailbait” to find specific images from websites that specialize in child pornography, the complaint continues. Because the photos were recovered from unallocated space on the defendant’s computer, they lacked metadata. “Unallocated” space on a computer simply means programs already installed on the computer don’t save files there, which means Kielbasa most likely placed the photos there deliberately because the dates and times he downloaded and viewed the images are not recorded.

Kielbasa has been incarcerated on a $25,000 cash bond since his arrest last year for the sexual assault charge. He was assigned a $50,000 cash bond at his initial appearance for his present case.

Kielbasa will next be in court on July 7 for a final pre-trial conference for the sexual assault case against him and on July 6 for his preliminary hearing for the possession of child pornography charges.

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.