As a journalist, I’m about creating journalism that serves the community. We write about employment, new businesses coming to town, government, real estate, health and wellness, and simple things like how to navigate road construction projects.
As a business owner, I’m about growing a company dedicated to producing more journalism that serves. If independent local news is important to you, please consider becoming a paid subscriber today.
TOWN OF BURLINGTON – A 39-year-old Waterford man was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident in the 7700 block of Fish Hatchery Road here Saturday evening, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies responded to the single-vehicle accident about 7:10 p.m. Saturday. They found the motorcyclist laying on the ground unconscious but breathing. He was wearing a helmet.
The man, who has not been identified by the Sheriff’s Office, was transported to Froedtert Hospital by Flight-for-Life with life-threatening injuries, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors to the accident.
The investigation was assisted by the Racine County Major Crash Assistance Team and the Racine County Drone Team.