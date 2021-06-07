TOWN OF BURLINGTON – A 39-year-old Waterford man was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident in the 7700 block of Fish Hatchery Road here Saturday evening, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to the single-vehicle accident about 7:10 p.m. Saturday. They found the motorcyclist laying on the ground unconscious but breathing. He was wearing a helmet.

The man, who has not been identified by the Sheriff’s Office, was transported to Froedtert Hospital by Flight-for-Life with life-threatening injuries, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors to the accident.

The investigation was assisted by the Racine County Major Crash Assistance Team and the Racine County Drone Team.