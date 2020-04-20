A man who threatened to pull a gun on a nurse at Ascension-All Saints Hospital early Monday morning is in custody at the Racine County Jail.

David Matavka, 61, of Racine, was charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office Monday with disorderly conduct and making terrorist threats.

If convicted, Matavka faces up to nine years, nine months in prison and/or fines up to $11,000.

According to the criminal complaint, officers with the Racine Police Department were called at 1:12 a.m. Monday to Ascension-All Saints Hospital for a report of a man with a gun.

A nurse told police that she took care of Matavka for leg pain. After she completed his treatment, she started the discharge process. But Matavka said to her that he didn’t want to leave, he tried to rest.

“Get out of my room,” he screamed. “I’m not leaving, call the police.”

Punching a box mounted on the wall that contained syringes, he then asked the woman if she wanted him to grab the gun he had in his bag.

“I’m a violent man, look me up on CCAP,” the complaint reads.

The nurse left and called the police. When they arrived, they searched his bag and didn’t find a gun. Court records indicate that Matavka was convicted of two burglary charges in two separate cases, robbery/carrying a concealed weapon and criminal damage to property.

Matavaka is set to appear for an initial hearing at 1:30 p.m. Monday in front of Racine County Court Commissioner Alice Rudebusch.