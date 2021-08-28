MOUNT PLEASANT – Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department arrested a person suspected of shooting a man outside a Mount Pleasant hair salon Saturday afternoon.

The shooting took place at 2:34 p.m. in the 2200 Block of Durand Avenue. Witnesses said the person shot was lying on the ground, according to a press release by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

The identity of the man has not been released by officials, pending notification of family members.

Law enforcement officials with the Mount Pleasant Police Department, Racine Police Department, Racine County Sheriff’s Office, and rescue workers with the South Shore Fire Department responded to the call. The officers attempted to save the man, but he died at the scene.

The person suspected of shooting the man remained nearby and was taken into custody.

Editor’s note: his is an ongoing story. We’ll update it when we receive more information.