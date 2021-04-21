MOUNT PLEASANT – The Mount Pleasant Police Department is investigating the theft of vehicles from three auto dealers here last Friday.

The dealerships are Palmen Motors, 8320 Washington Ave.; Frank Boucher Chevrolet, 8600 Washington Ave., and McFarland Auto, 7901 Washington Ave.

Mount Pleasant Police were called to Palmen last Friday to investigate a burglary. Officers found smashed out windows and heavy damage in the dealership and broken windows on “multiple vehicles” in the car lot, according to a department news release.

An inventory of the dealership’s vehicles revealed that three vehicles had been taken. Two of the vehicles were later recovered in Chicago, police said. Suspects were identified as four Black males, including one possibly armed with a handgun.

Mount Pleasant Police learned the same day that two vehicles were taken from Boucher and one was missing from McFarland. The vehicle taken from McFarland was later recovered in Chicago.

The incidents remain under investigation.

For more information, stay up to date by following the Racine County Eye on Facebook here and becoming a subscriber.

Rating: 5 out of 5.