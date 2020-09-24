MOUNT PLEASANT – ND Packaging, a subsidiary of ND Paper, Inc., opened its doors for business. The plant, which will produce corrugated cardboard boxes, is housed in the former Promotions Unlimited facility at 7601 Durand Ave., Mount Pleasant. That facility closed in January 2017.

An affiliate of ND Paper – Badger Solutions – purchased the 350,000-square-foot former warehouse and distribution for $15.5 million in October 2019. The company has since invested more than $30 million for renovations and equipment. ND Paper received up to $600 million in state tax credits through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), the state’s lead economic development organization.

“We chose Racine County not only because of their established reputation of being a welcoming business community but also because of the people on the local level and the relationships established,” John Parent, ND Packaging General Manager, said in a news release. “We are excited about the future of the company in this region and the ability to create employment opportunities for the people here.”

The company initially sought to fill up to 40 jobs. ND Packaging hired several people at a recent job fair but will need more workers as production begins in the fourth quarter of 2020, Parent stated.

In addition to the RCEDC and the WEDC, other entities involved with bringing ND Packaging to the area were Milwaukee 7, Racine County, and the Village of Mount Pleasant.

ND Paper first entered Wisconsin in 2018 when the company invested $189 million into the Catalyst Paper Mill in Biron. The Mount Pleasant location will complement the Biron plant by manufacturing corrugated boxes.

