RACINE COUNTY – What is the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin? Nominations are open through Friday, Sept. 3.

The sixth annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin competition, co-sponsored by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and the Johnson Financial Group of Racine, aims to highlight the state’s vibrant manufacturing sector, an industry that employs 1 in 6 Wisconsinites. Past nominees have included motorcycles, military vehicles, cheese products, generators, food carts, beer and much more.

To be eligible, a nominated product must be manufactured in Wisconsin, made using a manufacturing process (mass production) and limited to one product per company. Nominations are accepted online through Sept. 3. The first round of popular voting runs Sept. 15-21.

Two bracket rounds of voting will run through Oct. 5 and the final round of voting, among the final four nominees, will be held Oct. 7-14. The 2021 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin winner will be announced at WMC Business Day on Oct. 14 in Pewaukee.

To nominate a Wisconsin product, visit: https://www.madeinwis.com/

