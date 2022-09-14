RACINE — Party along the shores of Lake Michigan in the heart of Downtown Racine on Sept. 17. Racine’s very own street festival, Party on the Pavement is happening from noon until 7 p.m.

The festival will take place, once again, in downtown Racine on Main Street from State Street to 7th Street. Additionally, activities will be happening all along 6th Street from Lake Avenue to City Hall.

The 19th annual social function will feature local art, drinks, cuisine, performances, music, shopping, games, rides, and more.

“This is a completely free, family-friendly event in which the entire community comes together to celebrate the end of summer. The smiles, and laughter you hear throughout the day, is really amazing,” said Executive Director of Downtown Racine Corporation, Kelly Kruse.

Party on the Pavement 2022

So what’s shaking on the streets of Racine?

Music

Local artists and bands will take the stage at Party on the Pavement. At the event, there will be numerous spots to listen to tunes and dance. Visit Monument Square, Main Street/State Street, The Nash Stage at 522 6th St., Taste of Soul Stage at 7th Street and Park Avenue, and the Pub on Wisconsin Stage for live music and entertainment.

From jazz to blues and R&B, view what’s being offered online.

Entertainment

Division BMX Stunt Team will be on the corner of College Avenue and 6th Street performing tricks. Catch one of their four shows throughout the day. Showtimes are available on the Downtown Racine Corporation website.

Other organizations will be entertaining the community as well at this year’s Party on the Pavement.

“Racine Wrestling will have a wrestling ring set up on Wisconsin Avenue with multiple shows,” said Kruse. “Racine Gymnastics will be tumbling down Sam Johnson Parkway throughout the day. ‘Dosey Do’ will be performing multiple Square Dancing Shows on the 400 block of Main Street.”

Shopping

Shop the streets of Downtown Racine at this year’s event. In addition to brick-and-mortar stores, small businesses and vendors will set up shop and have items for sale at Party on the Pavement.

“We have 130 vendors which is more than ever before,” she said.

Food & Drink

Local restaurants and food vendors are set to line the streets at Party on the Pavement. They will be located along Main and 6th Streets with a variety of options including Spanish, Pakistani, Italian and Mexican bites to eat.

Dive into the festival and find out more about local happenings by visiting our calendar.

Events

Do you have an event to share? Now you can input your event on the Racine County Eye website for free with a few clicks. Head over to our Events page and click “Create an Event” in the purple box at the top. It’s easy to use and will help you spread the word in our communities. We also offer exclusive advertising opportunities to showcase your event. Email Elaine De La Cruz at elaine@racinecountyeye.com for more information on how to promote your event or business.

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for event coverage for our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with events, celebrations and important local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.