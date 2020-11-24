Here’s what the Racine County Sheriff’s office is reporting: (Image Via Shutterstock)

YORKVILLE ⏤ A Pleasant Prairie woman faces her first operating while intoxicated charge following a crash on I-94 early Sunday.

Rashae Ashanti Martin, 18, faces a slew of traffic violations in the crash.

Those charges include:

Racine County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested her pending an OWI charge at the scene. The crash took place on I-94 and Highway 20 in Yorkville around 3 a.m. Sunday.

According to a department release, Martin was driving her 2016 Malibu southbound on I-94 Sunday.

Her car was speeding as it took the southbound exit ramp at Highway 20.

Witness stated that Martin’s Malibu hit a concrete median barrier wall of the ramp, “continued down the exit ramp, struck several construction barrels, failed to stop at the traffic light and flew over the westbound lanes of Highway 20.”

The vehicle landed in the grass media in front of the nearby Petro Truck Stop.

Deputies responded to the scene at about 3:05 a.m. and pulled Martin from the vehicle shortly before it became engulfed in flames.

Medical personnel transported her to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, but it appears that alcohol use and speed were factors, the release states.

