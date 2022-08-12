The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

Please note: COVID-19 safety information for RPL is below the programming information.

Library Services & Event Registration

Week of August 15 – 21

Library News

Construction Zone Ahead

Delayed Library Opening

The Racine Public Library will open at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Materials for the new staircase are being brought in that Wednesday and the front doors will be inaccessible.

The Racine Public Library will open at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Materials for the new staircase are being brought in that Wednesday and the front doors will be inaccessible. Elevator Access

Due to the work on the electrical system, the elevator will not be accessible on Friday, Aug. 12. If you need assistance, please ask a staff member.

Due to the work on the electrical system, the elevator will not be accessible on Friday, Aug. 12. If you need assistance, please ask a staff member. First Floor Bathroom Access

Starting Thursday, Aug. 11, bathrooms on the first floor will be inaccessible. The first-floor bathrooms in the lobby will be closed until the completion of the stairs.

As construction continues on the second floor, more of the materials upstairs will need to be moved to accommodate. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please ask a staff member if you have trouble finding anything. Fewer Public Computers There will be fewer public computers stations while carpeting is placed throughout the building due to limited usable space. Remaining computers and the nearby staff service desk will move from the back corner of the second floor to the space across from the second-floor bathrooms. If computers are busy during your visit, you can check our Beyond Books Collection for laptop availability. Relocating Collections The Spanish and travel collections will shift to different places throughout the second floor. Graphic novels will also be relocated throughout the second floor, with most to be placed in front of the history room. Voting Station The voting station will be unavailable during carpeting. For more information, visit RacineLibrary.info/renovation.



Job Service Continues

The Job Center of Wisconsin will continue to host pop-up services at the library throughout August. Their sessions will be every Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Stop in for help with resume writing, interview prep, job searching, unemployment and more.

Summer Reading Ends Aug. 31

Finish up those last chapters and log your reading hours! Earn badges and raffle tickets to win great prizes! Log your hours at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.org.

For more details about summer reading programs and events, visit RacineLibrary.info, where you can browse, sign up for the library’s newsletter or follow its social media. Summer reading is sponsored by the Friends of the Racine Public Library.

All Ages

2022 STEAM at Home Challenge

Saturday, May 14 – Wednesday, Aug. 31

Complete STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) related tasks to stretch your knowledge and maybe win a prize! The more tasks you complete, the more tickets you earn for our raffle baskets. You could win a work-from-home computer set, a robotics set, or a Raspberry Pi kit.

Register at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.org/reader365.

Maker Monday

Monday, Aug. 15 | 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. | Atrium – 1st Floor

The relocated Innovation Lab will be open all day for you to stop in and try our 3D printers, laser engravers, virtual reality, drones and more! Try printing out a figurine or useful tool, or engrave a tag for your pet. You can even stay for a while to use our gaming systems.

No registration is required.

Lunch Break at the Library

Wednesday, Aug. 17 | 11 a.m.-2 p.m. | Circle of Library DriveStop by the library on Wednesdays for lunch. This week is Pico’s Tacos’ hot and fresh tacos, prepared on the spot! This truck is full of traditional recipes straight from the heart of Mexico. Tables will be set up on the sidewalk in front of the library for casual outdoor dining. While you’re here, be sure to stick around to learn some new tech skills at Lunch and Learn.

Aug. 17 — Blue Badger Grill/Dish

Aug. 24 — Gibby’s BBQ

Aug. 31 — Piña Mexican Eats

Lunch and Learn

Wednesday, Aug.17 | 11 a.m.-2 p.m. | Circle of Library Drive

Pick up lunch from the food truck at the library, then stick around to learn something new! At 11 a.m. is a bilingual STEM storytime, and at noon is a technology information session about how to use library resources and other technology.

No registration is required.

Kids

Camp STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math)

Monday, Aug. 15 to Thursday, Aug. 18 and Monday, Aug. 22 to Thursday, Aug. 25 | 1-2 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor | Grades 3-5

Over the course of two weeks, we’ll show you the basics of all things STEAM at the Racine Public Library. Learn about everything from the building blocks of coding all the way up to video games and even machinery like 3D printers.

Registration is required.

Girls Who Code Club — Elementary School

Tuesday, August 16 | 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – Atrium, 1st Floor | For Girls in Grades 3-5

Learn computer science skills, and you can change the world. Girls Who Code clubs like this one offer a supportive sisterhood where you’ll not only build new skills but also make new friends and role models.

Registration is required.

Tweens and Teens

Camp STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math)

Monday, Aug. 15 to Thursday, Aug. 18 and Monday, Aug. 22 to Thursday, Aug. 25 | 2-3 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor | Grades 6-8

Over the course of two weeks, we’ll show you the basics of all things STEAM at the Racine Public Library. Learn about everything from the building blocks of coding all the way up to video games and even machinery like 3D printers.

Registration is required.

Girls Who Code Club — Middle School

Tuesday, Aug. 16 | 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – 1st Floor, in the Atrium | Girls in Grades 6-8

Learn computer science skills, and you can change the world. Girls Who Code clubs like this one offer a supportive sisterhood where you’ll not only build new skills but also make new friends and role models.

Registration is required.

Minecraft Club

Thursday, Aug. 18 | 5 p.m. | Martin Room – Youth Services | Grades 4-12

Minecrafters, we want to see what you’ve got! Come hang out with us on the library’s Minecraft server. Depending on your playstyle, this server can focus on minigames, competitions, building a massive city, and more. We can’t wait to host you!

Registration is required.

Anime and Manga Club

Saturday, Aug. 13 | 1 p.m. | Lee Room – 1st Floor

Are you a fan of anime or an avid manga reader? Join us each month for a hangout, during which we’ll screen anime and chat about our favorites.

No registration is required.

Pokémon Club

Saturday, Aug. 13 | 11 a.m. | Lee Room – 1st Floor

Battle, trade and learn the game of Pokémon. Bring your own deck, or borrow one from us!

Sponsored by Twin Dragons Gaming.

No registration is required.

Teen Game Night

Monday, Aug. 15 | 4-6 p.m. | The Lee Room – 1st Floor, in the Atrium | Teens Only

Stop in for a tabletop and board game night! We’ve got games as simple as Trouble and Sorry as well as more strategic games for those looking for a challenge. Hosted in partnership with GamestersBay.

No registration is required.

Five-Minute Horror Films

Wednesday, Aug. 17 | 6-6:45 p.m. | The Atrium – 1st Floor | Adults, Teens

Jason Love from the Racine Video Production Workshop presents a collection of brief horror films. Note that some content may not be suitable for younger viewers.

No registration is required.

Summer Scares: Downtown Racine Haunted Walking Tour

Wednesday, Aug. 17 | 7 p.m. | Outside | Adult, Teens

Our local ghost hunters from SEWPIT (South East Wisconsin Paranormal Investigation Team) will take you on a downtown walking tour to see if we can spy some ghosts. (Weather permitting.) Summer Scares is sponsored by the Friends of the Racine Public Library.

Registration is required.

Teen Pop-Up Gaming

Friday, Aug. 19 | 1-3:30 p.m. | The Atrium, The Lee Room – 1st Floor | Ages 13-18

Stop in and play the library’s video games. We’ll have a few big screens and our favorite consoles (Xbox, Nintendo64, and Nintendo Switch) set up for you to try.

No registration is required.

Adults

Career Development Services with Job Center of Wisconsin

Tuesday, Aug. 16 | 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. | Adult Services – 2nd Floor

The Job Center of Wisconsin is hosting pop-up services in the Racine Public Library! Stop in during their open sessions to get help with resume writing, interview preparation, strengthening your job search, applying for unemployment, registering on the Job Center of Wisconsin website and more. They also offer virtual workshops for those who aren’t able to stop in.

No registration is required.

Five-Minute Horror Films

Wednesday, Aug. 17 | 6-6:45 p.m. | The Atrium – 1st Floor | Adults, Teens

Jason Love from the Racine Video Production Workshop presents a collection of brief horror films. Note that some content may not be suitable for younger viewers.

No registration is required.

Summer Scares: Downtown Racine Haunted Walking Tour

Wednesday, Aug. 17 | 7 p.m. | Outside | Adult, Teens

Our local ghost hunters from SEWPIT (South East Wisconsin Paranormal Investigation Team) will take you on a downtown walking tour to see if we can spy some ghosts. (Weather permitting.) Summer Scares is sponsored by the Friends of the Racine Public Library.

Registration is required.

Senior Classic Movie Day

Thursday, Aug. 18 | 10 a.m.-Noon | The Atrium – 1st Floor | Senior 55+

All those 55 and up, join us for a classic movie night! We’re setting up our full-size screen, projector — and of course, popcorn — for your enjoyment. Our Aug. 18 film is a 1973 movie featuring Ron Howard, Harrison Ford and Richard Dreyfuss.

No registration is required.

A-Brie to Disa-Brie

Thursday, Aug. 18 | 6-7 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor | Adult

Each month, we’re getting together to try a new cheese and to talk about the book we just read, this podcast you have to hear, or that binge-worthy Netflix show. It’s anything, everything and cheese!

No registration is required.

Racine Public Library COVID-19 Information

The Racine Public Library is open to browsing, hold pickups, computer use, study room use, tech help, reference questions, and anything else someone might want to visit the building for.

The Bookmobile is operating under its normal hours and is open for one party to browse on board at a time.

The Racine Public Library and Bookmobile require everyone to wear masks inside, and there are surgical-grade masks available to patrons who don’t have their own.

The Racine Public Library building is maintaining the social distancing layout, so computer stations, desks, etc. are all spaced to facilitate patron safety.

Hand sanitizer is available throughout the building as well.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding of our efforts to ensure everyone’s safety.

About the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.

