RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corporation will host its annual Holiday Parade and Tree-Lighting Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 5:30 p.m. Experience the magic of the holidays on Main Street surrounded by Racine’s community members.

The organization is currently seeking parade applicants who wish to be a part of this year’s holiday event. Applications are available online; they are due by Nov. 4.

Holiday Parade Schedule

The night of the event will also feature holiday singers and entertainment before and after the parade. Pre-parade festivities will start at 4:45 p.m., with carolers singing holiday tunes. The performers will then be back to sing after the parade as well.

A troupe dances during the Downtown Racine Holiday Parade. – Credit: Downtown Racine

The Holiday Parade will begin on the West side of the State Street bridge. It will continue onto Main Street to 6th Street, travel West on 6th Street, and end at City Hall.

During the Holiday Parade, expect to see local business owners, jingle bells, floats, community organizations, schools and more. Back again will be Festival Food’s ‘largest shopping cart in the state’ dashing through downtown.

After the parade, at approximately 6:50 p.m., the Tree-Lighting Ceremony on Monument Square will begin. Together, Mayor Cory Mason and Santa Claus will light the Holiday Tree surrounded by Racine community members.

Have questions about the event? Email Lisa at lshockley@racinedowntown.com.

Holiday fun

