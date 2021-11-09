The United Way of Racine County is hosting a virtual Community Investment Meeting on Thursday, December 2, at 9:00 a.m. This meeting is mandatory for any local nonprofit organizations that will be requesting funding for the upcoming funding cycle.

The meeting is set to provide details about the process including the guidelines set in place for funding. Programs that have a focus on health, education, financial stability and essential services align with United Way’s core values and vision.

As described in a news release, this highly competitive process begins with mandatory attendance at the Community Investment Meeting.

“The community investment process is essential to our work here at United Way of Racine County,” said Ali Haigh, president and CEO of United Way of Racine County. “This process ensures that the donations we receive are thoughtfully invested into the community to create the greatest impact possible.”

Register here for the Community Investment Meeting

About United Way of Racine County

United Way of Racine County fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in our community by partnering with individuals and organizations to create long-lasting, positive change. United Way of Racine County funds local programs, special projects, and its own initiatives, to build an educated workforce in Racine County. To learn how you can join us, visit UnitedWayRacine.org or call (262) 898-2240.