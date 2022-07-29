The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

Week of August 1 – 7

Register for Racine Public Library programs in one of the following ways (unless noted otherwise): Call 262-636-9217

Visit the library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI

The Racine Public Library is open: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clicking the button below will take you to the events page on the Racine Public Library’s website. Register for an Event at the Racine Public Library

Library News

Construction Zone Ahead

The library’s second-floor renovation has begun! Shelves and items will be moving to different parts of the library while work is in progress, and the library will be a bit louder than usual for the coming months. If you need assistance finding anything, our staff will be happy to help.

The upgraded Innovation Lab, Teen Space, Business Center and study spaces are moving full speed ahead. Walls for these spaces have started going up around the library. Construction on the staircase will require a few extra steps (no pun intended), so this has been adjusted to begin in late July. When the staircase moves forward, parts of the lobby will be blocked off, including the public first-floor bathrooms. For more information, visit RacineLibrary.info/renovation.

Summer Reading Underway

2022’s Summer Reading theme is Oceans of Possibilities. Log your reading throughout the summer to earn badges and prizes. Get started at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.org.

For more details about summer reading programs and events, visit RacineLibrary.info, where you can browse, sign up for the library’s newsletter or follow its social media. Summer reading is sponsored by the Friends of the Racine Public Library.

All Ages

2022 STEAM at Home Challenge

Saturday, May 14 – Wednesday, Aug. 31

Complete STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) related tasks to stretch your knowledge and maybe win a prize! The more tasks you complete, the more tickets you earn for our raffle baskets. You could win a work-from-home computer set, a robotics set, or a Raspberry Pi kit.

Register at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.org/reader365.

Maker Monday

Monday, Aug. 1 | 9 a.m.-7 p.m. | Atrium – 1st Floor

The relocated Innovation Lab will be open all day for you to stop in and try our 3D printers, laser engravers, virtual reality, drones and more! Try printing out a figurine or useful tool, or engrave a tag for your pet. You can even stay for a while to use our gaming systems.

No registration is required.

Lunch Break at the Library

Stop by the library on Wednesdays for lunch! Tables will be set up on the sidewalk in front of the library for casual outdoor dining. While you’re here, be sure to stick around to learn some new tech skills at Lunch and Learn.

Aug. 3: Hydn Grilled Cheese

Aug. 10: Picos Tacos

Aug. 17: TBD

Aug. 24: TBD

Aug. 31: Piña Mexican Eats

Lunch and Learn

Wednesday, Aug. 3 | 11 a.m.-2 p.m. | Circle of Library Drive

Pick up lunch from the food truck at the Racine Public Library, then stick around to learn something new! At 11 a.m. is a bilingual STEM storytime, and at noon is a technology information session about how to use library resources and other technology.

No registration is required.

Chess Club

Wednesday, August 10 | 5-7 p.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Join us for a facilitated chess club! Jeffrey Garcia, a member of the U.S. Chess Federation with more than 25 years in the game, will teach you how to play or help you find an opponent. No experience is necessary, and all ages are welcome.

No registration is required.

Kids

Girls Who Code Club — Elementary School

Tuesday, Aug. 2 | 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – 1st Floor, in the Atrium | For Girls in Grades 3-5

Learn computer science skills, and you can change the world. Girls Who Code clubs like this one offer a supportive sisterhood where you’ll not only build new skills but also make new friends and role models.

Registration is required.

Tweens and Teens

Girls Who Code Club — Middle School

Tuesday, Aug. 2 | 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – 1st Floor, in the Atrium | Girls in Grades 6-8

Learn computer science skills, and you can change the world. Girls Who Code clubs like this one offer a supportive sisterhood where you’ll not only build new skills but also make new friends and role models.

Registration is required.

Minecraft Club

Thursday, August 4 | 5 p.m. | Martin Room – Youth Services | Grades 4-12

Minecrafters, we want to see what you’ve got! Come hang out with us on the library’s Minecraft server. Depending on your playstyle, this server can focus on minigames, competitions, building a massive city, and more. We can’t wait to host you!

Registration is required.

Adults

Adult Craft: Summer Scares-Mosaics

Tuesday, August 2| 6 p.m. | Lee Room, 1st Floor

Adults can come in and create their own mosaic decoration. Sponsored by the Friends of the Racine Public Library.

Registration is required.

Senior BINGO Day

Thursday, August, 4 | 10 a.m | The Atrium – 1st Floor | Ages 55+

It’s Bingo time! Join us for a few rounds of Bingo, and maybe even win a prize if you’re one of our best players. The grand prize is an Amazon gift card.

No registration is required.

Racine Public Library COVID-19 Information

The Racine Public Library is open to browsing, hold pickups, computer use, study room use, tech help, reference questions, and anything else someone might want to visit the building for.

The Bookmobile is operating under its normal hours and is open for one party to browse on board at a time.

The Racine Public Library and Bookmobile require everyone to wear masks inside, and there are surgical-grade masks available to patrons who don’t have their own.

The Racine Public Library building is maintaining the social distancing layout, so computer stations, desks, etc. are all spaced to facilitate patron safety.

Hand sanitizer is available throughout the building as well.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding of our efforts to ensure everyone’s safety.

About the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.

