The University of Wisconsin-Parkside has announced staffing plans for the summer 2020 semester, including temporary furloughs, as a result of fiscal challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. UW-Parkside notified employees of intermittent, consecutive-day, and workload-reduction furloughs aligned with UW System policy that will impact 300 staff.

During the summer semester, UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford will take a 10% salary reduction and members of her leadership team will take a 5% salary reduction.

Summer instruction begins May 18 with all classes taught online. Enrollment for the summer session is up by approximately 100 students compared with summer 2019. The university continues to accept and process applications for fall enrollment. “This is an extremely challenging time for our learning community,” Chancellor Ford said. “Faculty and staff remain diligent in their commitment to serving our students.”

UW System furlough policy allows UW campuses to use intermittent, consecutive-day, and temporary workload reduction furlough assignments as a tool to address employment needs and future fiscal challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Furlough assignments enable staff to retain some of their employment benefits, including health care.

In April, UW-Parkside announced that all on-campus events would be canceled through June 30.