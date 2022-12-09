MADISON – Wisconsin residents are reminded that next Thursday (Dec. 15) is the deadline to enroll in a health plan available on the federal marketplace to receive coverage that begins in January 2023. Those who already have insurance through the federal marketplace can also renew, update, or upgrade their health plans during this open enrollment period.

“I encourage Wisconsinites to take time today to find health care coverage that works for them and for their budget,” state Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said in a news release. “Having health insurance ensures you and your loved ones have access to essential services, can help you stay healthy by getting preventive care, and provides peace of mind in case of a more serious health crisis.”

The state-sponsored website WisCovered.com is a resource for consumers to better understand Wisconsin’s healthcare coverage options. By visiting the site or calling 211, Wisconsinites can get connected with experts who are licensed and trained to navigate the marketplace for a health plan that fits their needs. The free service, available in English, Spanish, and Hmong, also helps people determine if they qualify for subsidized health insurance premiums through the marketplace or low-cost coverage through BadgerCare Plus.

Several health plan & insurance company options

Wisconsinites in 70 counties can choose from at least three different health insurance carriers on HealthCare.gov. Four insurance companies are expanding their service areas, giving Wisconsinites more options in more counties. Wisconsinites can see those options on an interactive map of health insurers available by county.

While Dec. 15 is the deadline for consumers to sign up for coverage with a Jan. 1, 2023 start date, the Healthcare.gov open enrollment period runs until Jan. 15, 2023. Get more information about how to find affordable health insurance during open enrollment on the DHS website.