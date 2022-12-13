Ralph William Uebelacker, of Burlington, 87, passed away peacefully at home, with his wife Joyce by his side on December 9, 2022.

Ralph William Uebelacker

Ralph was born on May 9th, 1935 to Anton and Mary (Machery) Uebelacker. Ralph grew up in Eagle Lake, WI, with his parents, brother Gordon and sister, Shirley.

He married Joyce (Kronke) on June 29, 1957 and they had a wonderful life together for over 65 years. They had lots of joy and adventures on their numerous motorcycle rides and trips. They loved traveling with their children, grandchildren and great grandchild, for Ralph always had a wonderful itinerary planned.

Ralph worked for 47 years as a dedicated employee for Milwaukee Valve Company.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother and his dear great granddaughter, Hailey Brabazon.

Ralph is survived by his loving wife Joyce, son Randy, daughter Debbie, his grandchildren Kimberly and Christoper (Pam), his great grandsons Remmi, Nolan and Mateo, and his one great great granddaughter, Josephine. He is also survived by his beloved cat (Sylvestor).

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are greatly appreciated and in honor of Ralph’s love for the road, please wear your favorite Harley gear.

There will be a Celebration of Ralph’s life on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Integrity Celebration Center, 2789 S. Browns Lake Dr. Burlington, WI 53105 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. followed by a remembrance prayer.

Services for Ralph William Uebelacker

CELEBRATION OF LIFE

Saturday, December 17, 2022

1:00 PM to 3:30 PM

Integrity Celebrations Center

2789 S. Browns Lake Dr

Burlington, WI 53105