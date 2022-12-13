MOUNT PLEASANT — Workers at Case-New Holland (CNH) have been on strike since the spring of 2022. To support members of United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 180, a Solidarity Day event is being held on Dec. 17 at 3323 Kearney Ave.

Solidarity Day

From 2 to 3 p.m., donations of children’s gifts, non-perishable food items, gift cards, and other necessities will be accepted. Items collected will be distributed to UAW Local 180 members and their families.

The Local 180 is also looking for donations of hand and foot warmers. The hand and foot warmers will be distributed to local members who are striking.

Labor-Community caravans are welcome to attend Solidarity Day too.

For more information about this event, call 262-631-5980.