A winter storm could bring a white Christmas to much of east-central, south-central and southeast Wisconsin. According to the National Weather Service, blizzard conditions are expected as a winter storm watch is in effect starting on Dec. 22 at 6 a.m. until the evening of Dec. 23.

Winter storm affects multiple counties

Multiple counties are affected by this winter storm watch: Racine, Kenosha Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green-Rock, and Walworth. This also includes the cities of Racine, Montello, Westfield, Oxford, Neshkoro, Endeavor, Berlin, Princeton, Markesan, Fond Du Lac, Plymouth, Sheboygan Falls, Howards Grove, Oostburg, Baraboo, Reedsburg, Prairie Du Sac, Sauk City, Portage, Columbus, Lake Wisconsin, Lodi, Beaver Dam, Waupun, Mayville, West Bend, Germantown, Hartford, Mequon, Cedarburg, Grafton, Dodgeville, Mineral Point, Barneveld, Madison, Watertown, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Waukesha, Brookfield, New Berlin, Menomonee Falls, Muskego, Milwaukee, Darlington, Shullsburg, Benton, Belmont, Argyle, Blanchardville, Monroe, Brodhead, Janesville, Beloit, Whitewater, Delavan, Elkhorn, Lake Geneva, East Troy, Racine, and Kenosha.

The NWS expects that these blizzard conditions will result in total snow accumulations of six or more inches. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

It is important that people commuting understand travel could be very difficult to impossible. It is expected that there will be widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes, particularly from Thursday evening through Friday evening. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

The NWS advises people to prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation on weather.gov.