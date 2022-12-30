RACINE COUNTY — Applications will begin to be accepted from local nonprofit agencies for funds to supplement emergency food and shelter programs next month by the county.
The county has been awarded $79,338 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program. Those funds are to be allocated by nonprofit agencies to benefit individuals or families.
Emergency funding qualifications
Under the program, local organizations selected to receive funds must:
- Be nonprofit
- Have an accounting system and conduct an annual audit
- Practice nondiscrimination
- Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and or shelter programs
- Have a voluntary board
- Must not be barred from receiving federal funds
Qualifying organizations are urged to apply.
Applications for funds will be available from Jan. 4-18 at the Racine County Human Services Department, 1717 Taylor Ave., Racine (North Entrance reception area) between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Applications will also be available at the Western Racine County Service Center, 1072 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Both offices are open Monday through Friday.
Applications must be returned to either of these locations only and must be received no later than 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19.
A local board, consisting of representatives from the Racine County Executive’s office, the City of Racine, American Red Cross, The Salvation Army, Racine/Kenosha Community Action Agency, National Council of Churches, United Way of Racine County, Catholic Charities, AFL-CIO Central Labor Council, Racine County Food Bank, and a person who was formerly a recipient of emergency services, will recommend the agencies that are eligible to receive the funding.
For more information, contact Krystal Ellis at the Racine County Human Services Department at 262-638-6359 or click here.
