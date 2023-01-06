A Twin Lakes man is facing the next several years in prison after he allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend before Christmas and led U.S. Marshals on a high-speed chase.

Justin Bollinger was arrested on Thurs., Jan. 5, and is expected to be charged on Friday, Jan. 6, in Kenosha County Circuit Court with a host of charges including three felonies for kidnapping, intimidating a witness and burglary as well as a handful of misdemeanors.

The criminal complaint: kidnapping

According to a press release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a home for a report of a man attacking a woman on Dec. 22. It was determined that Bollinger had broken into his girlfriend’s apartment and attempted to kidnap her by forcing her into his car. When he stopped for a red light at Highways 83 and 50, the woman jumped out of his car. Bollinger fled the scene, and a warrant for his arrest for the alleged kidnapping was issued on Dec. 28.

On Jan. 5, U.S. Marshals attempted to take Bollinger into custody at his father’s house in Wadsworth, Ill., but he fled and led marshals on a high-speed chase near the Wisconsin/Illinois border. He abandoned his vehicle in Illinois and fled on foot going north. He managed to elude authorities until later that same evening when he was taken into custody without incident.

Bollinger’s initial appearance is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6., in Kenosha County.