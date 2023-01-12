RACINE — The annual MLK Wreath Laying Ceremony will take place on Friday, Jan. 13, ahead of the observed holiday on Monday, Jan. 16, in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
To honor the service and work of the civil rights leader’s life, various community organizations and businesses welcome the public to attend this free event at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, 909 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine.
MLK Wreath Laying Ceremony: Break the silence
The theme of this year’s event is “I still believe it’s time to break the silence.”
Pastor Keith Evans, of Greater Mt. Eagle Baptist Church, will be the keynote speaker.
The wreath is sponsored by Petals by Felicia. The event is sponsored and supported by The Racine Mirror Newspaper, Insider News Racine, Hispanic Reflections Newspaper, Racine Women for Racial Justice, and other community sponsors.
For more information about the MLK Wreath Laying Ceremony, contact Lisa Parham or Dominique Lambright at 262-633-8677.
