RACINE — The annual MLK Wreath Laying Ceremony will take place on Friday, Jan. 13, ahead of the observed holiday on Monday, Jan. 16, in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

To honor the service and work of the civil rights leader’s life, various community organizations and businesses welcome the public to attend this free event at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, 909 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine.

MLK Wreath Laying Ceremony: Break the silence

The theme of this year’s event is “I still believe it’s time to break the silence.”