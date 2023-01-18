CITY OF RACINE — On Jan. 17, ABM Industries took over the role of managing parking operations in the City of Racine.

The bid from ABM was advanced to the Racine Common Council on Nov. 9, 2022 by the Public Works and Services Committee. The contract was approved by the Common Council on Nov. 15, 2022, citing the company as “the lowest responsible, responsive bidder,” according to a press release.

Questions or concerns regarding parking operations should no longer be directed to The City of Racine’s Department of Public Works. If contacting the department, all residents and other users of parking ramps, surface lots, and meters may call ABM Industries at 414-364-1757 with requests for service.

About ABM Industries

With over 250 offices in the U.S. and other international locations, ABM Industries exists “to take care of the people, spaces and places that are important” to communities, per the company website.

This vast company works in the fields of: Aviation, Banking, Life Sciences, Commercial Office Buildings and Real Estate, Education, Food and Beverage, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Nuclear Power, Parking, Retail, Sports, Technology, Warehousing, and more.

Learn more about this company here.