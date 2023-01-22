The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

Please note: COVID-19 safety information for RPL is below the programming information.

Library Services & Event Registration

Week of January 23 – 29

Register for Racine Public Library programs in one of the following ways (unless noted otherwise): Call 262-636-9217

Visit the library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI

The Racine Public Library is open: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Library News

Construction Zone Ahead

The new staircase at the Racine Public Library is completed and open. Please use this staircase or the elevator to visit the second floor. The old staircase is now closed for use except in case of emergencies.

The first-floor bathrooms have reopened.

As items continue to move to different parts of the building throughout construction, please ask a staff member if you have trouble finding anything. Read more about the Racine Public Library renovation at RacineLibrary.info/renovation.

Reading Challenges

Reading Challenge: NASA’s Artemis Project — To the Moon, Mars, and Beyond

December and January | Beanstack | All Ages

In ancient Greek mythology, Artemis was the goddess of the moon and twin of the sun god Apollo. Much like NASA’s Apollo program, which took humans to the moon in the 1960s and 1970s, the Artemis spaceflight program will return humans to the moon and prepare us for our first travels to Mars and beyond. As NASA launches Artemis’ first mission, read books and complete activities inspired by this event to earn badges in Beanstack.

Registration is required.

Storytimes

Lap Sit Storytime

Monday, Jan. 23 | 10-10:20 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor | Birth – 24 months

Introduce your child to the library through new stories, simple songs, and rhymes with Miss Ali and Miss Carrie! For kids, birth – 24 months to attend with a caregiver.

No registration is required.

Tuesday Tales

Tuesday, Jan. 24 | 10-10:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor | Preschool

Preschool-aged children are in for a great storytime! Listen to stories, sing songs, and join in some easy activities.

No registration is required.

Family Storytime with Miss Gail

Wednesday, Jan. 25 | 10-10:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor | Kids

Join us for music, motion and fun as we explore some of Miss Gail’s favorite stories. Her unique storytelling style captures children’s minds and hearts, creating an inclusive space for everyone to interact.

No registration is required.

Musical Family Storytime

Thursday, Jan. 26 | 10-10:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor | Kids

Sing, wiggle and dance with Miss Carrie. We’ll have different songs, instruments and stories for you to hear every week. All ages are welcome, but the program is designed with kids in mind.

No registration is required.

All Ages

Podcast Production 101 with Community Powered

Monday, Jan. 23 | 6-7:30 p.m. | The Atrium – 1st Floor | Teens, Adults

Learn some of the standard methods and styles of creating a podcast with Anthony from Community Powered. Community Powered, a part of Wisconsin Humanities, is working with the Racine Public Library to empower our community.

Registration is required.

Chess Club

Wednesday, Jan. 25 | 5-7 p.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Join us for a facilitated chess club! Jeffrey Garcia, a member of the U.S. Chess Federation, will teach you how to play or help you find an opponent. No experience is necessary, and all ages are welcome.

No registration is required.

Make Stuff: Laser-Engraved Tile Art

Wednesday, Jan. 25 | 6-7:30 p.m. | The Atrium – 1st Floor, The Innovation Lab

We’ll show you how to find a design online to place on a tile you can take home. The design will then be carved by our laser engraver for you to pick up on a later day.

Registration is required.

Kids

Book Discussion: Tyrone Malone’s “Life from Cabrini Green”

Saturday, Jan. 21 | 11 a.m.-4 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor | Kids, Tweens, Teens

Malone invites you to discuss his life “from adolescence to adulthood in the notorious projects of Cabrini Green. The trauma & mayhem and surviving through it all.” In this panel discussion, Malone looks forward to getting to know the patrons who heard his story, and expressing and incorporating with them back-stories and knowledge from the book. He hopes to share with visitors, especially Racine’s younger community members, that change can be attained no matter where you are from. As Malone says, “It is not where you are from, it’s where you are at.”

No registration is required.

Scratch 101

Saturday, Jan. 21 | 5-6 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor | Kids, Tweens

Get started on your coding journey. We walk you through the basics of coding using Scratch, an easy block coding program for young ages.

Registration is required.

Tweens & Teens

Avoid the Chills Winter Health Fair

Saturday, Jan. 21 | 11 a.m.-2 p.m. | Racine Literacy Council, 734 Lake Ave., Racine, WI 53403 | Teens, Adults

Visit the library at the Racine Literacy Council’s health fair! We’ll be there with our Techmobile for library card signups, tech checkouts and more.

No registration is required.

3D Printing 101

Wednesday, Jan. 25 | 5-6 p.m. | The Atrium – 1st Floor | Grades 4-8

3D printers can make figurines, tools, fidgets, useful items and so much more. Come learn how the 3D printers at the Racine Public Library work, from how to pick and print a model to how the machines turn them into real life.

Registration is required.

Teen Game Night

Wednesday, Jan. 25 | 5:30-6:30 p.m. | TeenScene – By Lake Avenue Entrance | Teens

Come play board and card games! January’s game is Cards Against Humanity (Family Edition).

No registration is required.

Open Gaming Lounge

Saturday, Jan. 28 | 2-3 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor | Kids, Tweens

Our computers and consoles are all set up with games like Fortnite and Minecraft for you to play. Spend some time on your favorites, or try something new from our collection.

Registration is required.

Adults

Virtual Anti-Racism Book Group

Monday, Jan. 23 | 1-3 p.m. | Zoom

This book club meets every Monday to cover books and conversations on the topic of racism.

Registration is required.

Career Development Services with Job Center of Wisconsin

Tuesday, Jan. 24 | 9-11 a.m. | Adult Services – 2nd Floor

The Job Center of Wisconsin is hosting pop-up services in the Racine Public Library! Stop in during their open sessions to get help with resume writing, interview preparation, strengthening your job search, applying for unemployment and registering on the Job Center of Wisconsin website. They also offer virtual workshops for those who aren’t able to stop in.

No registration is required.

Seasonal Screams Book Discussion

Wednesday, Jan. 25 | 5:30-6:30 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor

Do you like horror? Are you ready to discuss books both ghastly and frightening? Join our book discussion as we explore the horror genre. Participants will vote to select the books we discuss.

No registration is required.

Retro Anime Night

Thursday, Jan. 26 | 6-8 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor | Adults 18+

Revisit classic anime from the 80s, 90s and beyond at the Racine Public Library. Come watch (and discuss) your favorites, or even discover something new. Popcorn and water will be provided, but feel free to bring your own non-alcoholic refreshments.

No registration is required.

Paint ‘N’ Sip Coffee

Tuesday, Jan. 24 | Noon-2 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator) | Seniors Ages 55+

Sip coffee while painting a winter scene with the guidance of our in-house artist, Ken.

Registration is required.

iPad 101

Tuesday, Jan. 24 | 5-6 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor

Get ready to learn your way around an iPad! In this class, we’ll learn how to download an app, install updates and navigate your device. Please bring your own device, and any passwords needed, to the Racine Public Library.

Registration is required.

Ayuda Tecnica

Available by appointment | Racine Public Library

Obtenga ayuda técnica con su teléfono, tableta o computadora totalmente gratis. Cuando llame pregunte por Brianna o deje un mensaje de voz. 262-619-2560

Registration is required.

Racine Public Library COVID-19 Information

The Racine Public Library is open to browsing, hold pickups, computer use, study room use, tech help, reference questions, and anything else someone might want to visit the building for.

The Bookmobile is operating under its normal hours and is open for one party to browse on board at a time.

The Racine Public Library and Bookmobile require everyone to wear masks inside, and there are surgical-grade masks available to patrons who don’t have their own.

The Racine Public Library building is maintaining the social distancing layout, so computer stations, desks, etc. are all spaced to facilitate patron safety.

Hand sanitizer is available throughout the building as well.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding of our efforts to ensure everyone’s safety.

About the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.