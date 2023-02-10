MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has expanded its free COVID-19 testing program. Each month, Wisconsinites are now eligible for two COVID-19 testing kits at no cost.

Residents can place their orders through the Say Yes! COVID Test website. Households can place an order once per month; ordering reopens on the first of every month.

Each test kit includes five rapid antigen tests, for a total of 10 self-tests.

Self-testing allows for rapid detection of COVID-19. This can help people make decisions about their health to prevent spreading the virus to others and protect the health of their community.

“It’s important that we continue to provide equitable access to COVID-19 testing to stop the spread of this disease,” said DHS Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge in a news release. “Ordering test kits through the website is quick, easy, and free for any Wisconsin household, and you do not need health insurance to place an order.”

COVID-19 testing at home in Wisconsin

According to DHS, since the start of the program in September 2022, more than 1.6 million test kit orders have been placed, with orders being delivered to every Wisconsin county.

Those without reliable internet access or who have questions about ordering can dial 211 or 877-947-2211 for assistance.