RACINE — Musicians in the Racine community are coming together to put on a show for the Thoughts for Food fundraiser benefiting the Racine County Food Bank.

The 31st annual event will feature an all-ages concert series throughout the day and wrap up with the adult-only portion of the event that night. Students, up-and-coming artists and local bands will take the stage at George’s Tavern and The Eagles Club, located on the corner of Main and Hamilton Streets, and perform nearly all day and night. M.NERO takes the stage. – Photo courtesy of Nick Ramsey

The multi-venue event has raised over $525,000 and more than 120,000 pounds of food for the Racine County Food Bank since its very first show in 1993.

Freaks By Nature entertains the crowd. – Photo courtesy of Nick Ramsey Musicians donate their talents for attendees to enjoy, while the event collects a small admissions fee and asks for nonperishable food items. These items go to help those in the Racine community who utilize the food pantry.

All-ages concert series

The fundraiser kicks off by featuring an all-ages concert series from noon to 4 p.m. on March 4. There is a $5 entry fee to attend this portion of Thoughts for Food. However, paying $15 at the time of admission to all-ages portion allows the entry fee to be waived for the adult-only concert series happening later in the night. Ernesto showcases his talent. – Photo courtesy of Nick Ramsey

In addition, attendees are asked to bring two non-perishable food items in addition to the fee to gain entry. Currently, there is a need for peanut butter, canned meat, canned tuna and canned chicken.

Mama’s Boyz and Nick Ramsey perform at Thoughts for Food. – Photo courtesy of Nick Ramsey “I went to all ages when I was a kid because I knew bands that were participating. And so I would go as just as a supporter,” says Nick Ramsey of Family Power Music and volunteer for Thoughts for Food. “That’s how I first got connected with Thoughts for Food, that was probably like 15-20 years ago.”

There are representatives from Park High School, Case High School, Racine Lutheran High School, REAL School, Walden III, Starbuck Middle School, Gilmore Fine Arts, and others who will showcase their talents during the all-ages show.

Main event

Following the all-ages show will be the main event. Only adults are allowed to attend this portion of the fundraiser.

Entry is $15 and two non-perishable food items. If you pay $15 at the time of the all-ages show, entry will be granted for the main event with that donation. The fee grants access to both locations.

This portion of the fundraiser will take place at both Gerorge’s Tavern and the Eagles Club.

Band Location Time 3 Floors Up George’s Tavern

1201 N. Main St. 5 p.m. Mean Jake The Eagles Club

319 Hamilton St. 6 p.m. Full Flavor George’s Tavern

1201 N. Main St. 7 p.m. Stone Theory The Eagles Club

319 Hamilton St. 8 p.m. 3MF George’s Tavern

1201 N. Main St. 9 p.m. Fall Hazard The Eagles Club

319 Hamilton St. 10 p.m. Stephen Hull George’s Tavern

1201 N. Main St. 11 p.m. Concert lineup for Thoughts for Food 2023 Fruit Juice performs. – Photo courtesy of Nick Ramsey For more information about Thoughts for Food and to learn more about their mission visit their website.

Can’t attend the event? Donations can be made by clicking this button.