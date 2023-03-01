Death notice for Evelia Esther Nava
Evelia Esther Nava, age 93, passed away Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Ridgewood Care Center.
Services
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1100 Erie St., on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. with Reverend Jose Mario Neito officiating. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and family may meet Friday at the funeral home from 5-7 p.m. and on Saturday at the church from 9:30 until 10:15 a.m.
A full obituary will follow.
Obituary and photo courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.
Local news
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.