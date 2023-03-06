Follow Us

RACINE — The hearts of community members were full and bowls of soup were even fuller at the 2023 Empty Bowls fundraiser held at Festival Hall, 5 5th St., on March 6.

The community fundraiser aims to fight hunger in the Racine County community by collecting a small admission fee in exchange for endless soup.

Since 1997, the annual event has brought in $375,000 in donations over the course of its existence. This year’s event will benefit HALO Inc. and the Racine County Food Bank. That donation total will grow after tonight’s event.

Empty Bowls sees exceptional turnout

Dawn Merritt, Vice President and Senior Mortgage Loan Officer of Johnson Financial Group and Empty Bowls volunteer, was impressed with the turnout for this year’s event.

“Today, so far, we’ve probably raised right around $13,000, almost 2,000 people rolled through here this morning; now the dinner crowd is coming through,” said Merritt.

The donation total will continue to rise after tonight. Event admission, bakery, silent auction, raffles, and other donations will be tallied and go toward that total.

“It was exciting when we started this year – because of being away for two years – we didn’t know what to expect,” explained Merritt. “We didn’t know if it would be ‘out of sight, out of mind,’ or if people were excited to be back because COVID is not an element right now. But, it was the latter. We are thrilled.”

Racine came through to help fight hunger in the community.

“Very good turnout, you can always depend on Racine,” she said.

Merritt estimated that the dinner crowd could bring totals to around 3,600-4,000 people walking through the doors.

Community focused

Not one bowl was left empty at the fundraiser, but the purpose of the event is to remind community members that someone in the community does have an empty bowl and that there are people dealing with food insecurities.

Eileen Eickner, another Empty Bowls volunteer, is in charge of corporate sponsorships. She was amazed by the support from the community prior to the event as well as at the gathering.

“Empty Bowls Racine is a full community-involved event. We had over 1,500 gorgeously painted bowls donated,” said Eickner.

Heidi Fannin is the coordinator of Empty Bowls. She explained that there are hundreds of volunteers. Everyone who donated bowls, soups, bakery items, their time, or attended helped to make the event so successful.

For a list of donors and volunteers, read the Racine County Eye’s interview with Fannin.

The bowls

  • Empty Bowls 2023
    Event attendees select one bowl, but are allowed to eat as much soup as they’d like at the Empty Bowls fundraiser. – Credit: Emma Widmar
  • Empty Bowls 2023
    After selecting a bowl to eat from, volunteers clean and sanitize the bowls prior to selecting which soups to eat. – Credit: Emma Widmar
  • Empty Bowls 2023
    An event-goer waits as her soup bowl is cleaned. – Credit: Emma Widmar
  • Empty Bowls 2023
    Gabe Peña enjoys his soup donated by Wells Brothers Pizza. – Credit: Emma Widmar
  • Empty Bowls 2023
    Event-goers check the bottom of the soup bowls to see who crafted their chosen bowl. – Credit: Emma Widmar
  • Empty Bowls 2023
    The sign outside of Festival Hall welcomes people to this annual event. – Credit: Emma Widmar
  • Empty Bowls 2023
    Bowls at Empty Bowls range in a variety of colors, sizes and shapes. – Credit: Emma Widmar
  • Empty Bowls 2023
    Event attendees have the option to choose their own bowl with the price of admission. – Credit: Emma Widmar
  • Empty Bowls 2023
    Bowls are ceramic and handmade by local artists, students, community members, and organizations for the annual Empty Bowls fundraiser. – Credit: Emma Widmar
  • Empty Bowls 2023
    Event-goers pick out a unique bowl made by volunteers in the community. Over 1,500 bowls were donated to Empty Bowls in 2023. – Credit: Emma Widmar

The food

  • Empty Bowls 2023
    Jonna Chiapete, Leanne LaValle and Helena Boles enjoy their first Empty Bowls event. – Credit: Emma Widmar
  • Empty Bowls 2023
    Nancy Gibson walks back to her table with a smile on her face and a bowl full of soup. – Credit: Emma Widmar
  • Empty Bowls 2023
    69 soup donors provided the meal for the 2023 Empty Bowls Racine event. – Credit: Emma Widmar
  • Empty Bowls 2023
    Bakery items were available for sale at the 2023 Empty Bowls event. – Credit: Emma Widmar
  • Empty Bowls 2023
    Breads were also available at the fundraiser. They were included in the price of admission and donated by local bakeries and businesses. – Credit: Emma Widmar
  • Empty Bowls 2023
    An event-goer enjoying a locally-made and donated soup. – Credit: Emma Widmar
  • Empty Bowls 2023
    Soup donations provided a hearty, warm meal to those in the Racine community. Bread was available and enjoyed by many. – Credit: Emma Widmar

The people

  • Empty Bowls 2023
    Racine Police Department Officer, Jessie, serves soup to those in attendance. – Credit: Emma Widmar
  • Empty Bowls 2023
    Local business owner, JJ McAuliffe, attends the fundraiser and enjoys soup before volunteering to serve soup. – Credit: Emma Widmar
  • Empty Bowls 2023
    City of Racine Cory Mason fills an event-goer’s bowl with soup the 2023 Empty Bowls event. – Credit: Emma Widmar
  • Empty Bowls 2023
    Trevor Jung, the City of Racine’s Transit and Mobility Director, volunteering at the beginning of the dinner shift of the Empty Bowls event. – Credit: Emma Widmar
  • Empty Bowls 2023
    Joan Roehre, owner of Social on Sixth, came to volunteer at Empty Bowls with two ladles: one to serve with and one to sing into. – Credit: Emma Widmar
  • Empty Bowls 2023
    Alderman and mayoral candidate Henry Perez washes dishes and bumps elbows with an Empty Bowls event-goer. – Credit: Emma Widmar
  • Empty Bowls 2023
    Local business owner JJ McAuliffe serves soup at the event. – Credit: Emma Widmar
  • Empty Bowls 2023
    Miss Racine 2023, Margaret Hinze, serves soup at the dinner shift. – Credit: Emma Widmar

More people

  • Empty Bowls 2023
    City of Racine local officials volunteer their time at the 2023 soup fundraiser at the dinner shift. – Credit: Emma Widmar
  • Empty Bowls 2023
    For a $15 admission fee, event-goers are able to sample and enjoy multiple soups donated by a variety of businesses and organizations while donating to a worthy cause. – Credit: Emma Widmar
  • Empty Bowls 2023
    After Mayor Cory Mason served April Kemen a bowl of soup, they smiled for a photo at this year’s Empty Bowls event. – Credit: Emma Widmar
  • Empty Bowls 2023
    Volunteers hand out bread to event-goers. – Credit: Emma Widmar
  • Empty Bowls 2023
    The dinner crowd was estimated to rally event attendance to 3,600-4,000 people in total. – Credit: Emma Widmar

The Auction

  • Empty Bowls 2023
    A silent auction took place in person and online to benefit the Empty Bowls fundraiser. – Credit: Emma Widmar
  • Empty Bowls 2023
    Raffles tickets pile up in mason jars at 2023 Empty Bowls. Various local businesses and organizations donated items and certificates with proceeds benefiting the fundraiser. – Credit: Emma Widmar
  • Empty Bowls 2023
    Christine and Dan Padilla, owners of Twin Dragon Games, circle the dining hall at Festival Hall selling raffle tickets. – Credit: Emma Widmar
  • Empty Bowls 2023
    A silent auction item available at Empty Bowls. – Credit: Emma Widmar
  • Empty Bowls 2023
    Patrons peruse items available in the silent auction and the raffle. – Credit: Emma Widmar

Local nonprofits

When asked what Fannin’s favorite part about the event was, she said, “Honestly, the community coming together.”

Togetherness is what it’s all about.

Find out more about this event by visiting the Empty Bowls website

Updates are also given frequently on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

