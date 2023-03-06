RACINE — The hearts of community members were full and bowls of soup were even fuller at the 2023 Empty Bowls fundraiser held at Festival Hall, 5 5th St., on March 6.
The community fundraiser aims to fight hunger in the Racine County community by collecting a small admission fee in exchange for endless soup.
Since 1997, the annual event has brought in $375,000 in donations over the course of its existence. This year’s event will benefit HALO Inc. and the Racine County Food Bank. That donation total will grow after tonight’s event.
Empty Bowls sees exceptional turnout
Dawn Merritt, Vice President and Senior Mortgage Loan Officer of Johnson Financial Group and Empty Bowls volunteer, was impressed with the turnout for this year’s event.
“Today, so far, we’ve probably raised right around $13,000, almost 2,000 people rolled through here this morning; now the dinner crowd is coming through,” said Merritt.
The donation total will continue to rise after tonight. Event admission, bakery, silent auction, raffles, and other donations will be tallied and go toward that total.
“It was exciting when we started this year – because of being away for two years – we didn’t know what to expect,” explained Merritt. “We didn’t know if it would be ‘out of sight, out of mind,’ or if people were excited to be back because COVID is not an element right now. But, it was the latter. We are thrilled.”
Racine came through to help fight hunger in the community.
“Very good turnout, you can always depend on Racine,” she said.
Merritt estimated that the dinner crowd could bring totals to around 3,600-4,000 people walking through the doors.
Community focused
Not one bowl was left empty at the fundraiser, but the purpose of the event is to remind community members that someone in the community does have an empty bowl and that there are people dealing with food insecurities.
Eileen Eickner, another Empty Bowls volunteer, is in charge of corporate sponsorships. She was amazed by the support from the community prior to the event as well as at the gathering.
“Empty Bowls Racine is a full community-involved event. We had over 1,500 gorgeously painted bowls donated,” said Eickner.
Heidi Fannin is the coordinator of Empty Bowls. She explained that there are hundreds of volunteers. Everyone who donated bowls, soups, bakery items, their time, or attended helped to make the event so successful.
For a list of donors and volunteers, read the Racine County Eye’s interview with Fannin.
Local nonprofits
When asked what Fannin’s favorite part about the event was, she said, “Honestly, the community coming together.”
Togetherness is what it’s all about.
Find out more about this event by visiting the Empty Bowls website.
Updates are also given frequently on their Facebook and Instagram pages.
