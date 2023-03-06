Dawn Merritt, Vice President and Senior Mortgage Loan Officer of Johnson Financial Group and Empty Bowls volunteer, was impressed with the turnout for this year’s event.

“Today, so far, we’ve probably raised right around $13,000, almost 2,000 people rolled through here this morning; now the dinner crowd is coming through,” said Merritt.

The donation total will continue to rise after tonight. Event admission, bakery, silent auction, raffles, and other donations will be tallied and go toward that total.

“It was exciting when we started this year – because of being away for two years – we didn’t know what to expect,” explained Merritt. “We didn’t know if it would be ‘out of sight, out of mind,’ or if people were excited to be back because COVID is not an element right now. But, it was the latter. We are thrilled.”

Racine came through to help fight hunger in the community.

“Very good turnout, you can always depend on Racine,” she said.

Merritt estimated that the dinner crowd could bring totals to around 3,600-4,000 people walking through the doors.

Community focused

Not one bowl was left empty at the fundraiser, but the purpose of the event is to remind community members that someone in the community does have an empty bowl and that there are people dealing with food insecurities.

Eileen Eickner, another Empty Bowls volunteer, is in charge of corporate sponsorships. She was amazed by the support from the community prior to the event as well as at the gathering.

“Empty Bowls Racine is a full community-involved event. We had over 1,500 gorgeously painted bowls donated,” said Eickner.

Heidi Fannin is the coordinator of Empty Bowls. She explained that there are hundreds of volunteers. Everyone who donated bowls, soups, bakery items, their time, or attended helped to make the event so successful.

For a list of donors and volunteers, read the Racine County Eye’s interview with Fannin.