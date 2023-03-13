KENOSHA COUNTY — An accident involving a school bus and a pickup truck occurred early Monday morning at the intersection of State Highway 50 and State Highway 83 (Antioch Road) in Kenosha County.

At 8:10 a.m. Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies, and Fire/Rescue personnel from the Village of Salem Lakes responded to the incident.

According to the press release, initial reports indicate that a 60-year-old male from Silver Lake, driving a Chevy S-10 pickup truck, was traveling eastbound on Highway 50 and struck a school bus that was headed westbound and turning south. There was a third vehicle also involved that was stopped at the traffic light in the northbound lanes. It was hit by the pickup truck after striking the school bus.

The bus was hit in the front on the passenger side and received minor damage. The pickup truck sustained moderate damage. It was towed from the scene.

4 students from school bus sent to hospital

As a precautionary measure, four students who were riding the bus were transported to a local hospital. The release indicates that the four individuals were not complaining of any injuries at the time of the accident.

Neither the pickup truck driver nor the driver of the third vehicle was injured.

Due to the crash, Dousman Transport Company sent an additional bus to the scene to transport the majority of the students to school. The school bus had several students from Salem Grade School on board.

According to deputies, the driver of the pickup truck was cited for driving “too fast for conditions.”

The public is encouraged to drive with caution during high traffic times and contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department with any information regarding this crash at 262-605-5100.