Obituary for Thomas John LaBoda ‘Boda’

Thomas John LaBoda “Boda” passed away unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at his home in Stevens Point, Wisconsin on March 3, 2023. Born and raised in Racine, Wis., he was a graduate of Case High School. Tom went onto UW-Stevens Point, as he followed his dream of playing college football. He earned his bachelor degree in 1988, while continuing his passion of sports playing for the Stevens Point Rugby Football Club.

Boda never left Stevens Point. He spent the rest of his life as a resident and small business owner. Whether you met Boda as a bartender or later in life as the owner of Boneyard Printing and Embroidery, his generosity and thoughtfulness to all those around made him a “celebrity” in Stevens Point. It seems as if you even visited “Point,” you knew who Boda was in the town.

Tom will be missed by the many lives he touched during his time in Stevens Point. The family can’t thank the community of Point enough for reciprocating the giving spirit of Boda. They are just as grateful as he was in giving back and know that the community took care of him as well.

Tom will be dearly missed by many and is survived by his parents, Frank and Gloria LaBoda of Racine, Wis., siblings, Frank (Julie) LaBoda of Cross Plains, Wis., Amy (Joe) Palermo of Gold Canyon, Az, and Peter LaBoda of Racine, Wis. He adored being “Uncle Lumpy” to his nieces and nephew, Sydney LaBoda, Nina Palermo, Molly (Connor) Zimmick, Grace LaBoda, Lane LaBoda, Riley LaBoda, Justin (Doris) Palermo, and Dana Palermo. Thomas is further survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and the many friends and lives he touched in Stevens Point.

Services

A Memorial Service celebrating Tom’s life will be held at the Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation at 4 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Suggestions for donation in Thomas LaBoda’s (Boda) name to the American Heart Association or Salvation Army Stevens Point Hope Center.

In conjunction with SPRFC Artic Fest, a celebration of Boda’s life will also be held in Stevens Point on April 1 at 2 p.m., starting at Rusty’s Backwater Saloon.

The family would like to thank Shuda Funeral Home in Stevens Point for the care and time during this moment.