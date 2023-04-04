UPDATE: Severe Thunderstorm Warning, 2:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 3:45 p.m. on April 4.

This alert is for southern Racine and Kenosha Counties including the cities of Kenosha, Racine, Mount Pleasant, Pleasant Prairie, Sturtevant, Union Grove, Paddock Lake, Camp Lake, Twin Lakes, Wheatland, Genoa City, Silver Lake, Powers Lake, Browns Lake, Bohners Lake, Eagle Lake, Salem, Burlington, Bristol, and Paris.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., the NWS reports that a severe thunderstorm was located over Twin Lakes, or near Camp Lake, moving east at 40 mph.

Residents should be aware of 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Additionally, the NWS advises people to expect wind damage to roofs, siding and trees.

People should move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building for protection.

Original Story: 10:41 a.m.

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook as of April 4 for east-central, south-central, and southeast Wisconsin.

This alert includes the counties of Racine, Kenosha, Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green-Rock, and Walworth.

April 4 outlook

According to the NWS, thunderstorms are expected later this morning through tonight.

It is possible that storms may reach severe levels, with very large hail being a concern area-wide, and the potential for damaging winds and a few tornadoes this evening and into tonight, primarily south of I-94.

It is expected that there will be patchy fog, which could be locally dense, across the southeast part of the state today.

Looking ahead to April 5

Looking ahead further into the week, the NWS predicts thunderstorms will occur Wednesday morning. Additionally, a few strong to severe storms are possible.