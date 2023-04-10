The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officially announced the return of Work Play Earth Day volunteer opportunities are taking place this April at Wisconsin State Parks.
Earth Day is observed on April 22. Wisconsinites have several opportunities to celebrate through acts of service at Wisconsin State Parks. In addition, there are plenty of outdoor recreation activities to get involved in across the state of Wisconsin at the state parks, according to a DNR press release.
In 1970, United States Senator Gaylord Nelson – native Wisconsinite and the 35th governor of Wisconsin – founded Earth Day as a way to raise awareness about air and water pollution. Today, Earth Day is observed around the globe and is commemorated as a full month of recognition, stewardship and celebration of the natural environment.
Available volunteer opportunities
Wisconsinites have the chance to continue Nelson’s goal to raise awareness and preserve the Earth by inquiring about volunteering for service projects.
The public can participate in family-friendly activities that help enhance public lands. These events lead to lasting enhancements, increased awareness and continued support for Wisconsin’s state parks, states the release.
Work Play Earth Day activities happening around the state include:
- Planting trees
- Installing benches
- Removing invasive plants
- Painting picnic tables/other structures
Sign up online through the DNR volunteer portal. Both individuals and groups may sign up online.
Events on the Racine County Eye
Do you have an event to share? Now you can input your event on the Racine County Eye website for free with a few clicks. Head over to our Events page and click “Create an Event” in the purple box at the top. It’s easy to use and will help you spread the word in our communities. We also offer exclusive advertising opportunities to showcase your event. Email Denise Lockwood at Denise@racinecountyeye.com for more information on how to promote your event or business.
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for event coverage, like these festivals and fairs, for our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with events, celebrations and important local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.