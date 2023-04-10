The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officially announced the return of Work Play Earth Day volunteer opportunities are taking place this April at Wisconsin State Parks.

Earth Day is observed on April 22. Wisconsinites have several opportunities to celebrate through acts of service at Wisconsin State Parks. In addition, there are plenty of outdoor recreation activities to get involved in across the state of Wisconsin at the state parks, according to a DNR press release.

In 1970, United States Senator Gaylord Nelson – native Wisconsinite and the 35th governor of Wisconsin – founded Earth Day as a way to raise awareness about air and water pollution. Today, Earth Day is observed around the globe and is commemorated as a full month of recognition, stewardship and celebration of the natural environment.

Available volunteer opportunities

Wisconsinites have the chance to continue Nelson’s goal to raise awareness and preserve the Earth by inquiring about volunteering for service projects.

The public can participate in family-friendly activities that help enhance public lands. These events lead to lasting enhancements, increased awareness and continued support for Wisconsin’s state parks, states the release.

Work Play Earth Day activities happening around the state include:

Volunteer with Wisconsin State Park System logo

Planting trees

Installing benches

Removing invasive plants

Painting picnic tables/other structures

Sign up online through the DNR volunteer portal. Both individuals and groups may sign up online.