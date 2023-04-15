The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

Please note: COVID-19 safety information for RPL is below the programming information.

Library Services & Event Registration

Week of April 15 – 21

Register for Racine Public Library programs in one of the following ways (unless noted otherwise): Call 262-636-9217

Visit the library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI

The Racine Public Library is open: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clicking the button below will take you to the events page on the Racine Public Library’s website. Click here to register for an event at the Racine Public Library

Library News

Techmobile Covering Bookmobile Stops

The Techmobile will be replacing the Bookmobile at its usual stops while the Bookmobile is under maintenance. For the full schedule of stops, please visit the Racine Public Library online.

Seeking Donations for Spring Book Sale

The Friends of the Racine Public Library are seeking donations of books, movies, video games, toys, board games, puzzles, and other items for their upcoming spring book sale to support the library. To learn more about what items are accepted, visit the Racine Public Library online. (Note that books older than ten years are being accepted through April 29.)

Call for Vendors — Lunch Break at the Library 2023

At Lunch Break at the Library, food trucks park in the circle of Library Drive throughout the summer to sell to library visitors. This year’s Lunch Break runs 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday from May 24 through Sept. 6. If you’re interested in bringing a truck to participate during any of these dates, get in touch with us by April 24 at 262-636-9170, Pam.Preisler@RacineLibrary.info or Evelin.Garcia@RacineLibrary.info.

Library Merch Sale

Online orders are 10% off in March and April if you use the code “tenpercent.” To wear your library love on a hat, shirt, tote bag or other merch, visit the Racine Public Library store online.

Kids

Robotics Lab

Saturday, April 15 | 2-3 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers | Grades 3+

Explore how different robots work by trying them out yourself.

Registration is required.

Lapsit Storytime

Monday, April 17 | 10-10:20 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Introduce your child to the library through new stories, simple songs, and rhymes with Miss Ali and Miss Carrie!

No registration is required.

Preschool & Toddler STEAM Time

Monday, April 17 | 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers

Children, with the help of their caretakers, explore various STEAM topics through learning centers in the Innovation Lab.

No registration is required.

Ruff Readers

Monday, April 17 through Thursday, April 13 | 4-5 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Grades K-5

Snuggle and pet a therapy dog while practicing your reading skills at the ear of our gentle, non-judgmental canine friends. Sessions are open to kids grades K through 5 only. Bookings are 15 minutes for a single child and must be reserved a week in advance, one week at a time. Call the library to get started.

Registration is required.

Young Writers Guild

Monday, April 17 | 5:30-6:30 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor

Writing your next story or crafting a new poem? How about working on the storyboard for a graphic novel or the script for a screenplay? No matter your genre, if you’re a writer, you’re invited. Come share your work, gather ideas and hang out with other young writers.

No registration is required.

Tuesday Tales

Tuesday, April 18 | 10-10:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Listen to stories, sing songs, and join in some easy activities.

No registration is required.

Family Storytime with Miss Gail

Wednesday, April 19 | 10-10:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Join us for music, motion and fun as we explore some of Miss Gail’s favorite stories. Her unique storytelling style captures children’s minds and hearts, creating an inclusive space for everyone to interact.

No registration is required.

Coding Classes: Scratch Jr.

Wednesday, April 19 | 5-6 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers | Grades K-3

Get started on your coding journey. We walk you through the basics of coding using Scratch Jr., an easy block coding program for young ages.

Registration is required.

Chess Club

Wednesday, April 19 | 5-7 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

This open play chess club is facilitated by Jeff Garcia, a member of the U.S. Chess Federation. When you arrive, all you have to do is settle in for a match with any of the available players. Players of all levels are welcome.

Registration is required.

Musical Storytime

Thursday, April 20 | 10-10:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Sing, wiggle and dance with Miss Carrie. We’ll have different songs, instruments and stories for you to hear every week. All ages are welcome, but the program is designed with kids in mind.

No registration is required.

Coding Classes: Scratch 101

Thursday, April 20 | 5-6 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers | Grades 4-8

Get started on your coding journey. We’ll walk you through the basics of coding using Scratch, an easy block coding program for young ages.

Registration is required.

Spring Booksale – Friends of the Racine Public Library

Thursday, April 27 | noon-6 p.m. – Early access for Friends members

Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29 | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Open to the public

The Atrium and The Lee Room – 1st Floor

Shop thousands of books, movies, music albums, art, toys, games and more. All items are in good condition and generously discounted. The Friends accept cash, check and credit card. All proceeds support the Racine Public Library.

While April 28 and 29 are open to the public, April 27 is an early access date for members only. You can become a member online by visiting RacineLibrary.info/friends, or you can sign up at the library during the sale. The membership cost is as low as $10 for individuals or $15 for families and lasts a year.

No registration is required.

Cancellations:

3D Printing 101 for April 22, 2-3 p.m. has been canceled. The next session will be on May 13, 2-3 p.m.

Tweens & Teens

Spring Gardening Classes for Beginners: Building Healthy Soil For Gardening

Saturday, April 15 | 11 a.m.-noon | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Instructor: Vijai Pandian, Horticulture Extension Educator

Healthy soil is the key for successful vegetable gardening. Improving the physical and chemical characteristics of your backyard soil promotes better crop growth and yield. Learn about the basics of garden soil, where to send your garden soil sample for testing and how to amend your soil based on the soil test report.

Registration is required.

Saturday Cartoon Time

Saturday, April 15 | 1-2 p.m. | TeenScene – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Let’s get cozy with cartoons, sugary breakfast cereal, and stress-free couch potato time.

No registration is required.

#BookTok Made Me Do It Book Club

Tuesday, April 18 | 5:30-6:30 p.m. | TeenScene – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Let’s check out some of TikTok’s trending reads (or ones from the social media platform of your choosing). Whether they’re hits or misses, you’ll be in good company to enjoy — or criticize — books together. For this meeting, come prepared to help pick our first official title. (Yes, there will be snacks.)

No registration is required.

Adults

Virtual Anti-Racism Book Group

Monday, April 17 | 1-3 p.m. | Zoom

This book club meets every Monday to cover books and conversations on the topic of racism.

Registration is required.

Coffee and Conversation

Tuesday, April 18 | 12:30-1:30 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Let’s talk about things that matter over a cup of coffee or tea! Enjoy coffee and conversation with people of all backgrounds who can listen, laugh, learn and exchange ideas. This is an open space to meet people with diverse views and a shared passion for engaging with others. Each month will offer different topics, activities and possible guest speakers.

No registration is required.

Driver’s License Reinstatement Clinic with LIFT WI

Tuesday, April 18 | 3-6 p.m. | Study Rooms 4 & 5 – Adult Services, 2nd Floor

Work with an attorney from LIFT WI to reinstate your driver’s license.

Registration is required — visit TinyURL.com/LIFTWIRacineClinic to book your 30-minute slot. To learn more, call 608-305-4829 or email Info@LIFTWisconsin.org.

iPad 101

Tuesday, April 18 | 5-6 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers

Get ready to learn your way around an iPad! Please bring your own device and any passwords needed to use it.

Registration is required.

Spice It Up!

Available starting Wednesday, April 19 until supplies run out | Adult Services – 2nd Floor

Once a month, we’ll give you a spice packet with recipe ideas, fun facts and — of course — the spice itself. Just stop by the second-floor staff desk to pick up your sample. Available first-come, first-served until supplies run out.

No registration is required.

A-Brie to Disa-Brie

Thursday, Apr. 20 | 6-7 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor

Each month, we’re getting together to try a new cheese and to talk about the book we just read, this podcast you have to hear, or that binge-worthy Netflix show.

No registration is required.

Senior Movie Day

Friday, April 21 | noon-2:30 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator) | Adults 55+

Watch a movie on our full-size screen and projector while enjoying free popcorn and water. In “Cave Rescue,” today’s movie, an international team of rescue workers scramble to save twelve boys and their football coach who have become trapped in a northern Thailand cave by flood waters.

No registration is required.

Ayuda Tecnica

Available by appointment | Racine Public Library

Obtenga ayuda técnica con su teléfono, tableta o computadora totalmente gratis. Cuando llame pregunte por Brianna o deje un mensaje de voz. 262-619-2560.

Registration is required.

About the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.