RACINE — This month, Racine County has recognized the importance of promoting mental health awareness, reducing the stigma associated with mental illness, and removing barriers to access to mental health support.

In doing so, this month has been named Mental Health Awareness Month. Since 1949 this has been a way to draw attention to various mental health conditions and the importance of mental health care.

“May is an opportunity for all of us to acknowledge the essential role mental health plays in our lives, the lives of our friends and family, and our neighbors,” said County Executive Jonathan Delagrave.

NAMI’s impact on mental health awareness

At the local level, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Racine County provides a wealth of resources to the community. “Approximately one in three Racine County residents are directly impacted by mental health. I would like to recognize the incredible work of our Behavioral Health team and partners like the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) that provide vital support and resources to residents in need,” said Delagrave.

Not only do mental illnesses impact Racine County, but their reach goes beyond the county lines. One in five adults in the United States experiences mental illness each year and one in six youth aged 6-17 experience a mental health disorder making the work of NAMI across the nation beneficial.

Services

Throughout May, Racine County encourages individuals to prioritize their mental health by seeking support when needed and educating themselves and others about mental health.

Learn more about NAMI Racine County by visiting their website.